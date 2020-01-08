The Maker Knife v1.1: expensive box cutter or premium tool?

Loading...

Maker Knife v1.1

Many of you have asked about the Maker Knife v1.1 that I presented in one piece earlier this week. After all, it costs € 39 (€ 2,000 if you want one made from a meteorite), which is quite expensive for what is essentially a box cutter.

What makes the money worth?

Well, first, yes, it is expensive for a box cutter. The cheapest Home Depot to offer has just over $ 2, and $ 15 buys you a branded knife. So for € 39 (around $ 43) the Maker Knife v1.1 is indeed pricey.

But it is well made. Incredibly so. I have a pile of cheap box cutters, and they are little more than handles for utility knives. And they have many defects. The handles are bulky. The blades are poorly held. It is difficult to change blades. The thumb button for the knife is usually huge and catches.

The Maker Knife v1.1 is a precisely made piece of kit. The build is slim and lightweight, which is useful if you want to cut accurately. This is exactly what I will use mine for, not hacking and hacking.

The locking mechanism is also smooth as butter and does what it should do – keep the blade retracted when you want to retract it and keep it locked during use. You can even adjust the blade to your personal taste – a screwdriver and instructions are included to help you.

The locking mechanism, which is operated with a finger, is flexible and a marvel of engineering.

Because the locking mechanism is a safety feature, I appreciate that it is well made and does what it should do.

The Maker Knife v1.1 also has one of the nicest pocket clips I have come across on a knife. It is deep and holds the knife firmly in place, but does not make the knife uncomfortable to use. Everything is polished and smooth and a pleasure to use.

If you’re happy to pay for a decent tool, the Maker Knife v1.1 won’t disappoint. I love mine a lot. If you prefer to buy something for a few dollars, the choice is yours. Nobody forces you to spend more than you want.

