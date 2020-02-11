The major (yet hidden) consequences of the record heat of Antarctica

Last week Antarctica surpassed itself, and not in a good way, by reaching a peak for the warmest temperature ever recorded: 65 degrees Fahrenheit. If the first thought that occurred to you is that mild weather is certainly not good for the ice of the continent, you are right. But the heat is also a problem for the little creatures crawling across Antarctica.

Antarctica has a reputation as a wasteland where no trees grow and where few large animals roam, except penguins and seals. But step into the Mars-like dry valleys and you will enter a bustling community of small organisms such as nematode worms and ultra-hard water bears and mites.

“Really, that’s the charismatic megafauna of continental Antarctica,” says evolutionary ecologist Byron Adams of Brigham Young University, who is currently researching life on the continent. “The lions and tigers of the dry valleys are these microscopic animals at the top of the food chain.” They are species found nowhere else on earth, that feed on bacteria and sometimes on each other. If it gets too cold, they can slip into a kind of floating animation – the water bear in particular is known for its ability to dry out and resuscitate years later.

But they may not be well prepared for what is coming, and indeed what is already there. Antarctica has two possible futures, as Adams and other scientists see it. One is business as usual, but more extreme: Antarctica remains Mars-like in its infertility and dryness, only these qualities are converted to 11. The other possibility is that it gets hotter, but also wetter. It would be just like the Patagonia region of South America is now: a place with not a huge amount of vegetation, but more organic crusts such as lichen and moss, the “living skin” of the planet. “I think most scientists probably prefer the wetter, warmer, greener hypothesis,” says Adams.

That may sound like an impending diversification of the relatively simple ecosystems of Antarctica, but in reality it may look more like homogenization. Ecologically, the continent is a separate place: with water trapped in frozen lakes and rivers – some of which do not thaw for decades – often do not melt, flow and melt together. This means that the microbial communities that live in, for example, liquid water under surface ice, are unique and have built and built ecological relationships separately.

But now rivers, lakes and underground ice are thawing and flowing and start to converge. “You begin to see that these functions are becoming more and more connected, making it easier for the biota to move between them,” says Adams. They also exchange nutrients, creating a biological response. “The bottom animals that are very adapted to these super hard conditions – cold, dry, salty – their numbers are declining and their distributions are beginning to shrink a little.”

Adams knows this because he conducts controlled experiments in the dry valleys of Antarctica. He puts plots aside and samples them periodically, sorts all species and even counts the number of males, females and offspring. He manipulates other plots by adding nutrients or water to test how ecosystems can change in a warming world. “It looks a bit like a small garden,” says Adams. “The helicopter pilots here call us” worm herders. “We have worm farms there.”

Things don’t look good for a certain nematode, Scottnema lindsayae, the most common animal on the continent. It likes the typically harsh conditions of Antarctica, but sees its preferred habitats shrink as the climate becomes milder and the landscape fills with melted ice water. Water, on the other hand, tends to maintain warmer, wetter habitats, where more food is growing in the form of algae and cyanobacteria. The little bears are indeed increasing in abundance.

