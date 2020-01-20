It’s pretty clear why Tiffany Tsao The Majesties was compared to the hit Crazy Rich Asians. After all, both are obscenely wealthy Chinese families. But when I started reading, I realized that this was a completely different story – when Crazy Rich Asians is all about the sheen and glossy surface, The Majesties focus on the rudeness and ruthlessness that opulence allows makes.

The Majesties is considered a thriller (the publisher’s description compares it to Gillian Flynn), but doesn’t quite match the conventions of this genre. It is a family drama about the Sulinados, a Chinese-Indonesian dynasty, especially the sisters Gwendolyn (nickname “Doll”) and Estella. When the novel begins, Doll is lying in a hospital bed and is the only survivor of an attack on her family. She quickly reveals that the perpetrator of the crime was none other than her beloved sister, who was also killed. It is certainly a fascinating premise and immediately attracted me. The decision to reveal the answer to the mystery at the beginning of the novel was bold, but it inevitably forces readers to focus on the events that led to this drastic event, rather than treating it as a traditional thriller. From the very beginning, I expected to run until the end of the novel, eager to discover the truths that Tsao was ready to reveal. And that’s exactly what I did, but not for the reasons that I expected.

The thriller storyline that runs through The Majesties revolves around Estella’s motives: What would make her poison her entire family? But I found the tension somewhat deficient because I already knew the answers to the puzzle. The entire framework of the novel is already about who, what and where. The only question is why, what is a fascinating and well-written story, but it’s not really a thriller. It is the family dynamic that captivates the reader, not necessarily the whole unit, and I wonder if this descriptor could do this otherwise well-plotted and well-written book a bad service.

I was thrilled with the fighting, backstabbing, and the total lack of respect that permeates this family. Every character, including the narrator Doll, is despicable in its own way, but the book is never difficult to read. Tsao manages to make her characters personable, even if they are unlikely – which is difficult even for the most experienced writers. I never hated any of them, but I realized how much personal decency everyone was willing to sacrifice for the sake of the family.

Any wealthy family, especially one as incredibly wealthy as the Sulinados, probably made their fortune through a mix of good business and utter ruthlessness, and it is the latter that makes majesties so convincing. The novel is an exploration of what this family needs to thrive, and it’s not a pretty picture. And here there is more than just prosperity. Tsao deals with racism, sexism, emotional and physical abuse, and more in this portrayal of Sino-Indonesian high society. It is all the more creepy when we see everything through Doll’s eyes, too naive and privileged to see the truth around them.

Tsao is great at delivering biting social comments while telling an exciting story. It is dark and often bleak, but that never strains the story. I raced through the majesties, not sure how I was going to solve it, but I knew I wanted to get some kind of satisfaction, a feeling of relief after the darkness flooded me. The fact is, however, that a book that deals with such systemic, ongoing problems could never have ended cleanly and never did.

Since this is a thriller, there is of course a twist in the end. After days of riddles, to be honest, I’m still not sure if it worked for me or not. But I think the fact that I’m so unsettled by the whole reading makes The Majesties a resounding success. It is shocking how pleasant and tasty this dark, disturbing novel was and this discomfort will remain with me for a long time.

Swapna Krishna writes about space, technology and pop culture in outlets like Engadget, StarTrek.com and Oprah Magazine. You can find them on Twitter at @skrishna.