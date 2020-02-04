The main roads still closed early on Tuesday as Casper recovered from the storm

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – Most roads to and from Casper are still closed from 5 a.m. Tuesday after a major storm hit the state yesterday.

I-25 between Douglas and Buffalo has been closed since the beginning of Monday and I-80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne has been closed after a storm that moved south yesterday afternoon.

US 20, US 26, US 87, WY 220 and Wyoming Boulevard are closed around Casper.

Black Ice and no unnecessary travel warnings are present along the rest of the I-25.

The snow has ended for the time being, but the National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for very cold temperatures in the coming days, including a high of only 15 degrees today and a low of 2 degrees at night. Chill values ​​are extremely cold, possibly as low as minus 22 degrees after sunset.

The wind will be calm for much of the time today, but it is expected to get going again tonight.

Update: The Natrona County School District says that schools are in class today and are on schedule, with the exception of Alcova and Red Creek national schools.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.