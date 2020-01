Loading...

Opinion

2-minute exercise: the main reason for the loss of the Patriots

Copy the link Copy {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 7:50 am EST Jan 6, 2020

SportsCenter 5 Duke Castiglione says he believes the main reason for the Patriots’ defeat against the Titans on Saturday night was training. New England now faces the consequences.

SportsCenter 5 Duke Castiglione says he believes the main reason for the Patriots’ defeat against the Titans on Saturday night was training. New England now faces the consequences.

.