The main concern of the drivers concerns the free agency

Screengrab courtesy of Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the opportunity to have a free agency right around the corner, and may be giving their plans a little hand.

From today’s perspective, it looks like Jeremy O’Day isn’t ready to go all-in in a season where the Riders are expected to host the Gray Cup in November. Instead, the Riders general manager appears to be defying the recent league trend by setting a number of his outstanding free agents to two years.

Defensive end of A.C. Leonard, defensive defender Louchiez Purifoy, center Dan Clark, Takoby Cofield, defensive defender Elie Bouka, Kienan LaFrance and defensive end Makana Henry have each extended two years.

Some people like big-play receiver Shaq Evans, Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge, defender Nick Marshall (the three still have NFL dreams), Ed Gainey and long-snapper Jorgen Hus (neither side really needs a longer one here Deal) and Punter Jon Ryan, have signed one-year deals. However, they were the exception rather than the rule for O’Day.

Whether O’Day will be able to sustain this trend as soon as the legal negotiations window opens and when a real free agency starts will be a different story as the CFLPA encourages players to sign one year contracts if they always do still hoping for the NFL in the 2021 season. The names that reach the free market may not be ready to engage with a new team in the long term.

The good news for drivers is that O’Day doesn’t have to be overly busy on the days leading up to February 11th. There are a few holes that you have to close, as everyone has to do, but who is already under contract Next season the riders will be in pretty good shape.

Your biggest concern is likely to be the linebacker, with whom Derrick Moncrief has already signed with the Las Vegas Raiders (still strange to say). So you need a SAM linebacker. You might also need a MAC, depending on what happens to Solomon Elimimian.

Elimimian was a strong reinforcement in defense last season and still plays high-level football at his age. Maybe he also wants to see what’s out there. Richter had worked with NFL teams; His signing was a must. At secondary level, each of the consequences is under contract.

O’Day will have to decide in advance whether Micah Johnson has at least a year left. Johnson made a quiet contribution to the defense of the past year. The bag numbers weren’t as lively, but his absence was noticed when he wasn’t on the lineup. If Johnson isn’t back, there are some big gaps to fill.

The driver’s biggest question mark is on the offensive at American reception points. Naaman Roosevelt is set to become a free agent. Roosevelt has remained an important part of the drivers who attacked as a chain winder. Its breakaway speed is no longer there, but it is reliable. It would be worth a year if Roosevelt wanted to play.

Canadian national coach Cory Watson switched to a coach in the United States. I would expect his role to be filled internally by the National Justin McInnis and Brayden Lenius. Mitch Picton has been re-signed to provide depth as a non-importing passport.

Apart from that, the riders also have a few questions with the pigs. Philip Blake and Thaddeus Coleman’s contracts expire on February 11. Blake was on guard, Coleman had his ups and downs. This could be an area where O’Day may see what’s out there.

Overall, drivers still have a lot to do over the next month, but not nearly as much as it looked when the list of free agents was released. What we know for sure, O’Day seems to think beyond 2020, and that’s a good thing.