The main cars of the past 15 years

Loading...

Illustration by Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik

In the 15 years that Jalopnik has been online, we’ve seen all types of cars go into production, but let’s face it, some are more important than others. Our definition of “important” here is as simple as we can make it: Significant in a big way with regard to the effects on the auto industry, on the car design and on the culture as a whole.

Remember, this is not a collection of the best or most beautiful cars. It’s also not just a collection of the fastest, slowest, or most extreme. And it’s not okay.

sports car

Nissan gtr

Photo: Nissan

Before the GT-R came out, there was a vague notion that sports cars were all about carefree driving, senseless joy and intangible feelings of night driving into the country. What a sports car was was not quantifiable.

The GT-R smashed this idea at speed. Raw speed. Fast pace on a racetrack, on a resistance strip, against super sports cars that cost two, four and ten times as much, only with a twin-turbo V6 under the high bonnet. Other automakers have tried in vain to defeat him (Porsche, the skinniest of them all), but everyone has come to simply replicate it. Every super sports car manufacturer strips manuals from their cars, adds all-wheel drive and makes their cars as quick and easy to drive as possible. As GT-R-like as possible.

2005 Ford Mustang

Photo: Ford

There used to be retro cars, but the 2005 Mustang somehow made the whole thing seem confirmed. The PT Cruiser was a desperate trick for relevance. The New Beetle was a flash in the pan. The Thunderbird was quickly forgotten. But when Ford launched a new 1960s-style Mustang in the middle of the Bush years in 2005, it felt like confirmation. Yes! New technology! Old style! Mission accomplished! Was everything hollow? Maybe, but it gave the world a more sustainable successor and a new, aesthetic direction.

Dodge Challenger

Photo: Dodge

The 2005 Mustang was running so the Challenger could run. No car shows better that everything the car industry says is a lie. The Challenger is a mix of technology and platforms that date back to the 1990s. The engines are big and suck gasoline. There are no beautifications or updates of sensible measures. There is no “new and improved” here. There is no eco anything. There is only thick sauce dripping onto a turkey plate. The whole world devoured it.

Toyobaru twins

Photo: Scion (RIP

There are better sports cars, but when everything is said and done, the effects of the 86 triumvirate will be clear. These cars, launched in 2012, were like a wave that came back for small but trustworthy sports coupes from Japan that we all thought were extinct after the bubble era erupted. We’d all seen the Integra die, the Eclipse die, we’d barely grown up with accessible rear-wheel drive cars, and then these things appeared. We will see them at amateur drift events for decades that terrorize side streets everywhere.

luxury cars

Tesla Model S

Photo: Tesla

It is difficult to really assess the importance of Model S for two reasons. The first is that Tesla itself is a startup, and that means it is by definition forced to run on hype. The model isn’t selling enough cars to make a profit. The model is to make enough investments to keep the production lines running. Tesla boss / hype man Elon Musk has to promise more every day, beautify more, otherwise Tesla will only be another car company and the whole thing withers. The second is that the Model S is not the best-selling electric vehicle the world has ever seen. There are more Nissan Leafs out there. I can’t even count how many curious battery electric cars are currently on the Chinese market.

But despite all of this, there is no good way to underestimate the importance of Model S. Before that, there were cars like the Zap Zebra and various pimped golf carts. Then there are electric cars from Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, desirable cars, not just Mitsubishi MiEV competitors or compliance cars, with which California bureaucrats and a few others are supposed to be appeased.

Hell, I don’t think we would have the performance hybrid cars without the S model. The Honda Insight Porsche was certainly not convincing to build a 918 or Acura to build an NSX.

Mercedes CLS

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

I still remember seeing the CLS when it was new to Top Gear. I mean, I remember getting a torrent link from Final Gear and seeing the CLS in Top Gear. It was immediately clear that it was both ugly and stupid. It was a sedan, a practical car, but melted down. The taillights were too big. The headlights looked as if they had been near a fire. Not only was it strange, it seemed to contradict what Mercedes actually was. What it should be. What the three-pointed star meant.

But when you saw her on the street, something changed. CLSes dared you to hate them and criticize how the roof offers space for someone sitting in the back seats, or how the styling doesn’t look the way it should. It was a Pontiac Grand Prix that was only so expensive that you questioned your own judgment.

No wonder that the car world is now full of CLSes, from the BMW X6 to the new Mustang Mach E, all of them chop roofs, intentionally impractical vehicles. The point is to show what you don’t need, what you can do without it.

BMW X6

Photo: BMW

What the CLS did, the X6 brazenly did. In the mid-2000s, limousines wavered in the area of ​​the vehicle of choice for a practical driver. Everyone switched to SUVs when gasoline became cheap. But even in the 2000s, even in the Escalade and Hummer days, there was still the feeling that you could get an off-road vehicle, at least for practical reasons. If you didn’t need the off-road ability, you at least needed the space.

The X6 has uncovered this lie. We were there for the look, and the X6 made it more obvious than ever. Fuck the practicality. Looks alone. There was no crossover, SUV, nothing that would not have prettied his hat for the X6. Even if you drive into the center of Tokyo and see the most useful stern tail, you’ll find that it has kinks, kinks, and the illusion that it’s not the box on wheels that it is. This feeling of embarrassment that a car is a functional object on wheels, a tool for transportation, comes from the X6. Oh, you bought the X5? What exactly do you need to get back there?

family cars

Toyota Prius

Photo: Toyota

This is not a ranking, which is good because it means that I don’t have to spend hours arguing with my colleagues about why I consider the Prius to be the most important and influential car in the past decade and a half. There is no eco-car movement without the Prius. There is no Subaru. There is no S. model. There are no hybrid hypercars. It makes no sense that cars can still be cultural phenomena.

If you take a moment to take a closer look at the car, what the Prius did was not a stepping stone for fully electric cars, as people framed after the second generation debut in 2004, that we all lied to each other that cars could somehow work in a future of climate change. If they were just environmentally friendly enough – a hybrid of 40 MPG now, at 50 MPG later, some time later with a full EV – then a catastrophe could somehow be averted. The whole idea of ​​standing up for increasing Prius sales, building more cars and stuffing more of our roads because it is somehow a lie to help anything. But the Prius was a convenient lie that we could buy our own indulgences from it. It’s not a lie that the auto industry loved more.

truck

2011 Ford Raptor

Photo: Ford

In 2010, the Ford Raptor conquered the top of the world as a suspension package together with the Triton V8 engine, which is omnipresent in the blue oval. By 2016, the truck was successful enough to warrant rebirth with a twin-turbo V6.

But 2011 was the year the Raptor, which brought a 6.2-liter V8 from Ford’s super-duty line, made a name for itself. It really became a standalone model that was not only a headlamp for Ford, but also made an important contribution to bringing the desert off-road scene into the mainstream.

Cop Explorer

Photo: Ford

The fifth-generation Ford Explorer was a generally unremarkable family SUV, but it sticks in the minds of many people forever as the vehicle that moved police engine pools from limousines to sporting goods companies.

This vehicle has replaced the Crown Vic as America’s standard police car, and while Dodge Chargers and Chevy Caprices are still on the road with red and blue lights, the Police Explorer – officially known as the Pursuit Utility – has become a favorite for skull cracking since it came out in 2012.

Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

The Frontier was revised for 2005 and has been stable since then. While most products are optimized, invested, and innovated to keep mercury users interested, Nissan is the only company brave enough to adopt the humble sloths survival strategy: use a minimum of energy and pray for survival ,

And, hey, it actually worked. Today’s Frontier is lively and sales-strong and has been indistinguishable from itself for 15 years. Not too many products, let alone automobiles, can say that.