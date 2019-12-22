The magnetic resonance of Eric Paschall of Warriors is clean, questionable for Monday vs.. Timberwolves

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Striker Eric Paschall is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves at the Chase Center with a right knee injury. An MRI returned clean and is not expected to be serious.

In the last minute of the first quarter of Friday's victory over the Pelicans, guard JJ Redick fell on Paschall's right knee. Paschall went to the locker room at the beginning of the second quarter and did not return.

"I only see it on the tape, it's very scary when a guy rolls on your leg," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "I'm glad it wasn't anything more serious."

In 26 games (19 starts), Paschall, the 41st pick in the June draft, averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Recently he lost two games due to pain in his left hip.

After Friday's game, forward Draymond Green said it might be good for Paschall to get some rest. The Warriors have relied on Paschall to score during the first part of the season.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for Eric. He hasn't needed a week off, he only had a week off because of that injury," Kerr said. "Overall, I am delighted that he is not seriously injured. I know he is eager to get his season back on track."