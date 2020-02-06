“The Magic Of New Hampshire”: where meeting presidential is hopefully a responsibility

On the menu of the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire, you’ll find the Trump Tower Burger – a meat pie topped with a ball of baked mac and cheese, topped with a sticky cheese sauce, all filled between two grilled cheese sandwiches instead of a sandwich .

Believe it or not, the restaurant is known for another reason: it is where everyone who has someone with presidential ambitions sits down for a bite of Americana. Jenn Ahern, who was waiting on tables, served cherry pie and coffee to Senator Lindsey Graham.

Ahern has seen her share of the candidates, but Graham stands out as one of the prettiest.

“He was very down to earth,” she said. “My son has just been hired from the University of South Carolina. And I remember (Graham) from South Carolina, so he was completely busy with it.

A photo of Mitt Romney hangs on the wall of the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire. The dinner is a frequent stop for politicians, especially presidential candidates. (Meghan B. Kelly / WBUR)

New Hampshire is a place where presidential serves as hopeful advisers to citizens and where citizens can advise future presidents.

It is where Cynthia Howard, from Claremont, met candidate Donald Trump in 2014 in a hallway at an “Americans for Prosperity” event.

“And he put his hand on my shoulder and said,” How do you like my speech? “” Howard remembers. “And I said,” That speech was great. If you keep that message, you will become president one day. “

It was not the first time that Howard met a future president. When she was in high school, she met a modest peanut farmer from Georgia.

“And he reached out and said,” Hello. “I am Jimmy Carter,” she recalled. “Very nice person, very softly spoken, gentle.”

Howard didn’t think he was going to be president.

“He didn’t have the personality,” she said. “He wasn’t a strong character like Mr. Trump.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpwGPeQrZbA (/ embed)

New Hampshire is not just for political nerds: it is where precocious, politically minded children become interested in politics at a young age. Jim Farrell remembers how his four-year-old son got the chance to ask Jerry Brown a question at a house party.

“And Brown was kind enough to entertain and answer the question for him,” Farrell said. “(My son) asked him how much he enjoyed living in India because Brown had spent time in India. So we prepared him for the question.”

Farrell said that his access is special because of his access.

“That is part of the magic of the New Hampshire primary,” he said.

Jim and Cindy Farrell at a Pete Buttigieg meeting in Durham, New Hampshire. (Meghan B. Kelly / WBUR)

For Donna and Ernest Montenegro, who have access to chips away at the veneer of politics, which they do not see as a bad thing. They said they heard from President Obama that the candidate you meet may not be the one you get when they are in office.

“I thought he was a great savior,” said Donna Montenegro. “I think he did bad things, to be honest.”

She and Ernest both voted for him twice.

“My whole heart wasn’t there the second time,” said Ernest.

“He has changed from Democrat to Independent,” said Donna about her husband’s political shift. “I’m still a democrat.”

The Montenegros say that politicians are very concerned when they come to New Hampshire and as a result they have become politically vigilant. And they, like many who live in the first primary state, see that as a responsibility.