The Magic Leap breaks down in the middle of the pandemic, but the follow-up AR headset is planned

We can add Magic Leap to the long list of companies that place employees during this very difficult time.

Rony Abovitz, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Leap, confirmed the news following an earlier Bloomberg report stating the augmented reality startup had “cut off half its workers.”

According to sources close to the matter, that is about 1,000 employees.

Abovitz took to the Magic Leap site to announce the news in a blog post, citing COVID-19 as the reason for a reorganization of the company.

“To better prepare the Magic Leap for the future, we are reviewing our business and we are making targeted changes to how we manage and manage costs. This has made it necessary for us to do the incredibly difficult decision to place a number of employees throughout the Magic Leap, “he said in a statement.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise considering that, in December, it was reported that the company’s sales numbers were worse than expected.

According to The Information, the company only sells 6,000 headsets at its 100,000 target.

Sure, Magic Leap came back and said the report was inaccurate, but the company didn’t provide any metrics to prove the numbers were wrong either.

At least this time around, the startup is pretty clear when it comes to the company’s current status and future.

So, what’s next for Magic Leap after all this?

For starters, the company has decided to focus more on the business side of things than the consumer. And, they will also continue to work on a … second-generation Magic Leap.

Obviously, not even one pandemic can prevent them from trying to make this thing right.

“Customizing our company with new market realities and our increased business focus means we must align our efforts to focus our business areas to advance our technology, ensuring Magic Leap delivery 2, and expand market-fit and revenue generation, ”Abovitz stated in a blog post.

Given the reactions to the first Magic Leap, let’s hope “increased focus” also includes a revamp design for the next AR headset. Because everything is right, it is ugly.

. [tagToTranslate] augmented reality [t] magic-leap [t] headset [t] covid-19 [t] tech [t] consumer-tech