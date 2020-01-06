The Madewell zippered carry bag can be the perfect work tote bag

Loading...

Years ago I had a Madewell Transport tote that I took everywhere. He survived internships, shuttles on two rivers from New Jersey to Brooklyn, and has never been so bad for wear. The problem was that in bad weather, I was worried that everything inside would be ruined because it didn’t have a closure, so I decided to remove it. Then when I saw that they had launched a zippered carrying bag, I got a new one. And I think I found the perfect work bag.

The zippered carry tote is roughly the same size as the original carry tote, just slightly larger. It easily holds my 13 inch Macbook Air in a felt carrying case, my Status Audio earphones and a small bag with makeup and other small accessories like hair ties and bandages. I put on a full umbrella and an extra pair of shoes easily.

The leather is solid but not rigid and will be even more beautiful every day. The inside pocket is big enough to hold my wallet and keys, but that’s it. It will take some adjustment so I don’t throw a thousand lipsticks and receipts into this pocket, but it will be nice to force myself to stay organized. And because of the way the zipper is attached to the bag (as a separate flap attached to the inside of the tote), it can be fully opened wide without much effort.

The straps are also a huge thing for me. As much as I appreciate a long strap to throw on my shoulder, it means that it will only be worn as a shoulder bag. Sometimes I want to be able to carry my large work bag by my side, but measuring 5’1 ”is a challenge. These straps are perfectly good to use on my shoulder but are short enough that I can wear them by my side without dragging them on the ground. These are the little things!

Madewell The zipped transport bag

