In February 2019, we at Ars Technica got to know the Generative Pre-TRAINED TRANSFORMER-2 (GPT-2) toolset, a crazy machine learning algorithm that was trained with around 40 GB of human-written text. His ability to generate unique, human-looking text frightened its creators (the non-profit research group OpenAI) so much that they temporarily blocked the tools for public consumption. (Despite these concerns, we at Ars were able to access and play with the results two weeks later.)

Since then, the public availability of GPT-2 has exploded with countless experiments, and the AI ​​Dungeon, a freely available “text adventure” designed to create an apparently endless interactive narrative experience, has probably done the rounds more than anyone else. This experience received a formal continuation in December and we finally tested the results as an employee.

According to the developers, the game combines GPT-2 with around 30 MB of stories from ChooseYourStory.com, a community-run hub for interactive fiction. The resulting database is made available to users in a funnel with one of four queries: Fantasy, Mystery, Apocalyptic or Zombie. (A fifth option allows users to write their own prompt with one or two sentences to describe their own ideal setting.) From there, users get some kind of verbose prompt and can then type in the action, description, or thought they like imagine doing in this fictional universe.

These are the results of five Ars employees, all of whom were recorded without mutual input.

“You laugh while catching the little rodent”: Analyzing copyrighted content, but not in a logical order

First, this is not a game. It’s interesting, but it’s not a game. More like computer-assisted literary masturbation. If you’ve ever played the party game (or BBS game if you’re old and nerdy enough) in which each player writes a sentence or paragraph of a story, the next player writes the next and so on. AI Dungeon 2 is a two-player version of it, in which at least one player has penetrated the recreational pharmaceuticals far too deeply and has an absolute blast, but is not really paying attention.

If you approach AI Dungeon like a Zork variant, you will hardly feel seen, since even simple commands like “inventory” are ignored and wild story elements are used instead. You will get much better results if you think of it as an exercise at eye level, where you and the computer work together on a dungeon story. The results are still very strange and you may still not feel alert. But at least the machine will ripple with you.

Although AI Dungeon works a lot better when you’re working on a story than giving it orders, it gets confused and explains things in first person without an obvious reference – the game still seems to mean “you” when it says ” I “, but who knows. Finally, you have a collaborative storytelling conversation with an “intelligence” that is roughly comparable to an uploaded copy of a roundworm.

In addition, AI Dungeon does not render the text normally on the screen, but with a painfully slow scrolling sequence from left to right, which roughly corresponds to the speed of a competent writer. In fact, my very first “command” was to ask him not to do that – but all he really wants to do with your input is to riffle a story with you. It has no idea what to do with a traditional command, whether it relates to a game or a game option.

I don’t feel like going into AI Dungeon just for fun – but it would be extremely tempting to work on writing a fictional story to overcome a writer’s block.

I will post a long selection of my adventure, partly because it best shows how most of our results turned out: a mix of logical statements and total gibberish, along with mixed results regarding understanding our own requests and desires. (You will also find that past events cannot be traced long.) For the rest of this article, the commands from Ars employees are printed in bold, while the text of the GPT-2 system remains unformatted.

“A few years ago, a group of wizards were sent here by King Ragnor. They wanted me to help them build an army. I refused and they destroyed my house.”

You take a short break before continuing.

> Embark on an epic mission to kill King Ragnor’s victorious soccer coach from Alma Mater University.

You decide on the next logical step. If this were another wizard, you could cast a powerful spell or two and destroy the statue of Ragnor. However, you are not another assistant. You are a member of the Hermes Order.

> Become a different assistant.

You start to cast a series of spells, but nothing happens. This is because you are currently casting a spell that requires concentration. You realize that you need to focus on killing the statue instead of trying to do it all at once.

> Suddenly a wild Pikachu appears!

Suddenly a wild Pikachu appears behind the statue. It runs towards you and then jumps into your arms as if it knows what you’re going to do.

You laugh when you catch the little rodent. “I can’t believe I’m actually catching a Pokémon!”

“So … what now?” Asks the statue, which has completely disappeared.

> The Pikachu suddenly disappears. : ‘(

Suddenly the Pikachu reappears and then disappears. You think about how to kill the statue, but then you realize that you can’t tell which direction the statue will go.

> “Have you considered the possibility that you’re not quite healthy, old boy?” says the statue and grates audibly as it turns its head to me.

They turn away from the statue and try to find an attack plan.

“What are you waiting for? Kill him already!” calls the statue.

> “Wait a minute, who’s killing whom here?” I ask the statue and I’m still questioning my own clarity.

“Who are you talking to? Who said anything about killing someone?”

“Well, I just asked you if you have any ideas on how to kill the statue, and apparently you don’t either.

> I sigh and set aside metaphysical questions for the moment. I am very focused on casting my seemingly difficult Level 7 “Murder Statue” spell, which is already underway.

You concentrate on working the spell. As you do this, you notice that the statue seems to be getting closer and closer. You quickly cast your spell and the statue slowly gets smaller until it disappears completely.

“It was pretty easy,” you say out loud. The statue looks like solid stone, so you have to wonder why it disappeared.

“So what now?” asks the statue, which has completely disappeared.

> “Shut up now, statue spirit,” I say irritably. “What is it, a Scooby-Doo cartoon? Where’s my Pikachu anyway?”

The statue stares at you with an empty expression. “Pikachu?” asks it before it seems to change into something completely different. It will be a small, furry animal wearing a red hat and an umbrella. His eyes widen when he sees you, and he hurries forward to hug you.

> inventory

They hold the pikachu by the collar and hold it tight. “Come on, Pikachu, let’s go home.”

“But …” says the Pikachu.

“No, but! We have to find our parents!” you exclaim “We’ll find her soon enough!”

– Jim Salter, technology reporter