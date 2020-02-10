The MacBook Air costs $ 200, the iPhone 7/8 $ 145 more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air from $ 899, iPhone 7/8 / Plus deals, and official iPhone cases. You can find all this and much more below.

Take $ 200 from Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is now taking $ 200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, with the 128 GB entry-level model $ 899, Today’s deal is $ 50 cheaper than our previous mention for the 128 GB configuration and $ 1 cheaper than our last 256 GB deal. Apple’s latest MacBook Air is equipped with a 13-inch retina display, Touch ID, an eighth-generation Intel i5 processor with two cores and 128 GB of memory. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a battery life of up to 12 hours complete the list of remarkable functions.

Refurb iPhone offers abound

Only today Woot offers refurbished iPhone 7/8 / Plus devices from $ 145, Our top pick is the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB in various colors and when unlocked for $ 200, For comparison, it was originally sold for $ 769, and Apple billed around $ 400 in its renovated store when it was in stock. Today’s deal costs $ 50 less than our previous mention.

Save on official iPhone cases

Amazon brings back one of the most popular sales figures for the fall and reduces almost all official Apple iPhone 11 and XS / Max cases from $ 25, Free shipping is available to everyone. Below you will find the entire product range of today’s sales, broken down by model. Almost every listing is reduced to different colors with fresh drops. So look around to find the color you want. Check out the entire sale here.

Twelve South will start selling Mac accessories for $ 26

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South ParcSlope stand for MacBook and iPad Pro for $ 50, Usually you pay $ 60, today’s offer saves you 18%, corresponds to our previous holiday mention, and is the best thing we’ve seen in 6 months. ParcSlope increases your perspective on a more comfortable MacBook and thanks to the open wedge design, the airflow should be increased for additional cooling advantages. I picked up this stand next to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and can vouch for its ability to keep my device cool. iPad Pro owners will find that this stand is perfect for improving your note or drawing settings. Shop more Twelve South offers from $ 26 exactly here.

Timbuk2 MacBook bags and more from $ 63

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack for $ 72, This is 20% less than usual there and corresponds to the best Amazon offers that we have collected in the last 6 months. This sleek and slim backpack is ready to store a 16-inch MacBook. You will also find space for an iPad with which you can easily transport two large-screen devices. You can store a power bank, cables and more in the front zip pocket. More offers for backpacks can be found here.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in deals for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or simply contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and would like to support 9to5Mac! Use code 9to5Mac for a additional $ 15 in all shops.

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Put a TV in Your Pocket [Video]

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Try This New Kitchen Mash-Up [Video]

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the Music with Wireless Immersion [Video]

