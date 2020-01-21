The Macabre Science or Animal Mass Die-Offs

Unfolding over parts of Australia right now is an ecological catastrophe, as massive, turbo-fired fires reduce entire landscapes to nothing. Tens of thousands of koalas could not escape. Livestock is dead in fields. Innumerable animals have died, many species probably becoming extinct. The few survivors can starve or fall victim to predators.

We will never know the true toll of this massive death event, or MME as scientists call it, but we know this: the carcasses that are sowing the Australian landscape are now decaying, kicking off a cascade of ecological consequences and potentially threatening human health.

As a field, the experimental study of MMEs is fairly new. Of course, researchers can investigate massive dying in the wild, for example when a bacterial outbreak killed 200,000 saiga antelopes in central Kazakhstan in 2015. But without scrutinizing the environment just before the event, any comparison is inherently limited. To perform a controlled experiment, you have to find and distribute hordes of carcasses yourself or learn in some way to predict an imminent mass death.

A team of researchers has found a smart solution to the problem, using a topic that nobody will miss: wild pigs. Mississippi State University ecologist Brandon Barton, forensic entomologist Abby Jones and environmental microbiologist Heather Jordan have set up plots and inventory their ecosystems: the nutrients and micro-organisms in the soil, insects, vegetation and more. Cameras and microphones capture the movements of animals stalking the land. Then it’s time for the pigs.

Wild pigs have become an invasive threat in the US, breed like crazy and crack through ecosystems. Trappers catch them, kill them and send them to Barton and Jones. The team then delivers them to their test plots and distributes about 15 tons of pig carcasses (about 200 individuals of different sizes) in the course of a day.

Photo: Brandon Barton / Mississippi State University

Although they are still fairly fresh, handling the carcasses is relatively easy. Returning daily for two weeks, because the stink becomes bolder and more pervasive by the day, that’s the dangerous bit. “We have taken many precautions with liters of Purell and soap and water and protective equipment, but you still have to deal with many wild animals that shelter, who knows what,” says Barton.

Maggots, for example – rivers of maggots. These baby flies play a central role in the way nature recycles dead animals: they eat rotting meat and convert it into their own tissue. They loved the carcasses of pigs so much that they formed large winding mats on the ground. “It was one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced,” says Barton. “Just see this carpet of winding maggots go through the forest and you think that’s dirty. And maybe it is, but those guys are actually small packs of nutrients. “

