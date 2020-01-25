The luxury Calgary housing market has the biggest hit in 2019

Total sales on Calgary’s MLS system in 2019 decreased by 1.38 percent compared to 2018, but the story was different in the top market of homes with a price of $ 1 million or more.

“The top market in the city of Calgary faltered by building economic and political fears before and after the provincial and federal elections,” said Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “The sale of residential real estate from apartment buildings, semi-detached homes and single-family homes with more than $ 1 million decreased by 13 percent compared to the 2018 level.”

The decline from 2018 is significant, as the market was fragile at the time, Kottick says, so adding improved figures last year was not expected.

“The prospect of a $ 1 million plus property market recovery in the city of Calgary was weak in 2019,” he says. “There was a challenging market when the local economy became weak in the energy and agricultural sectors. While Alberta’s growth forecast slowed, Calgary’s real GDP fell by 0.4 percent and the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent, well above the national rate. The city continued to be supplied with the best stock, and as a result, activity and prices fell throughout the year. “

There was a glimmer of hope in the last half of 2019, because sales fell a milder two percent compared to the same period in 2018.

The Calgary Real Estate Board reports that 613 $ 1 million plus homes were exchanged in 2018, compared to 527 in 2019. In December 2018, 21 houses in the category were sold, compared to 29 in December 2019.

“Just like in 2018, two houses were sold more than $ 4 million in 2019 through Multiple Listing Service, reflecting the soft demand in the city’s ultra-luxury market,” says Kottick. “The sale of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in December 2019 at a price highest for a detached house in Calgary since January 2015 reflected the continuing demand for the city’s most important real estate, as long as the strategic pricing focused on marketing and extensive exposure in tune. “

The glimmer is not expected to get much brighter this year.

“Little relief is expected for the Calgary top market leading to 2020, given continued weak oil prices, inconsistent consumer confidence and incremental expected GDP gains,” says Kottick. “With a challenging environment well into 2020, extensive local and international marketing programs, as well as non-traditional sales models, such as the use of exclusive auction partners, will remain absolutely necessary for the sale of luxury homes in the region.”