The LSU is opened as a 5.5-point favorite via Clemson in the title game

The college football season is far from over, but there is only one game left to play before the sport determines its national champions. The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will compete against each other in the College Football Playoff Championship in New Orleans on January 15. When the clock finally goes to zero, we will know which Tiger series is ahead.

It will be an epic competition between two teams, in which speed, skill and strength blend seamlessly. Thanks to a historic afternoon from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the LSU was able to beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in the semi-finals, while Clemson came twice from behind in the Fiesta Bowl to beat the state of Ohio. And while a lot still has to happen between now and the game, the Baton Rouge Tigers are considered the first favorites by people in dessert.

According to BetOnline, the LSU prevailed with a total of 69 points against Clemson with 5.5 points. Las Vegas apparently expects a whole range of points that should not be considered a major shock, as both offenses are able to score in groups and have major game threats across the field.

Both teams enter the game with flawless records. While it's no surprise that the LSU prefers to play against an opponent, it is a strange sight to see Clemson as an outsider with 5.5 points. On the other hand, the Tigers happened to be 5.5-point outsiders who competed in last year's title fight against Alabama [44:16]. Perhaps Dabo Swinney and Co. can recapture the magic they had a year ago and defend their championship.