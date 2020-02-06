The loyalty program for Google Play Points is now available online

The loyalty program for Google Play Points is now being introduced in the web shop so that you can collect and spend your Play Points regardless of which device you use.

After launching in the U.S. last year, the Play Points program was a great way to get additional perks and benefits to try out brand new apps and legally buy music, movies, and TV shows.

While the points for online purchases were counted for these perks, you could only check the status of challenges, perks and points on your Android smartphone.

Google has added a dedicated area to the Play Store website on the desktop, from which you can access the digital storefront regardless of your location (via Android Police). If you live in the United States, you can access it by looking up your stats and more in the “Special Play Points” section of the Google Play Store.

There is also an additional tab in the sidebar menu on the web that shows your current Play Points. This facilitates quick check-in without having to deal with the topic in detail. Dedicated storage space on the web greatly simplifies management on multiple devices, too.

AP notes that this is probably a server-side switch. So, if you don’t already see the option to check your Google Play Points balance and access the relevant subsection, the switch may be on the go while it’s being rolled out. It is not yet known when the program could be expanded globally, but we hope that we will see greater availability in the future.

