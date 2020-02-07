The loss of penguins for Lightning a call for wingers, no prayers

TAMPA, Fla. – Jared McCann’s a quality hockey player. A character child too.

So when I was in the dressing room of the visitors at Amalie Arena late Thursday night and asked him about everything that had just gone wrong in the Penguins’ 4-2 for the Lightning loss, it did not require the least prompt for him to point the finger straight at himself.

“I have to be better,” he would tell me. “I wasn’t good enough, and that’s on me. This is on me.”

That was of course ridiculous.

This was in the best, deepest and most popular team of the NHL. And from the perspective of the Penguins it was actually on everyone who was not mentioned Evgeni Malkin.

For the record, this is what McCann referred to:

Which Steven Stamkos goal, the one who placed Tampa Bay 2-0 in the first period, was actually on McCann. Sidney Crosby had led a three-to-two the other way, and Justin Schultz was in a hurry to present another target. And initially, McCann did well to sit back and play the role of Schultz as he needs. But once Nikita Kucherov Crosby’s newly pierced and then chased through the boards, McCann had nothing to do with him.

As soon as he did, Kucherov launched the game in the other direction and led to the predictable finish of one of the best on the planet:

Steven Stamkos beats Matt Murray and Jared McCann for the second goal of the Lightning.

“Can’t happen,” as McCann put it.

But again, it came with enough company. Crosby later made a similar mistake Kris Letang pinch, and Anthony Cirelli that also hurt:

And there would be more.

“We were a bit on the heels,” was the way the captain himself judged the wider scene. “They have a fast team, we have given them some time and space and they have used it.”

Turn right.

That would be good. If this would be insulation instead of an extension thereof undercurrent rut the penguins have dug in recent weeks. And even if this matchup was no chance to compare comparable places in the rankings with comparable realities.

But they were both things. And what has moved me lately, above and beyond all results, is that it is becoming increasingly clear that what is currently on the wings will not cut it.

Not without it Jake Guentzel.

Not without it Jim Rutherford take a big step to replace it.

Bryan Rust’s got the 22 goals, so he was set apart. It has blossomed in something special. But if someone else is ready to be in the top six of the championship under McCann, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese, Brandon Tanev, one of the different memories of Wilkes-Barre or – heaven helps us – Alex Galchenyuk, I do not see them. None of the wounded forward, Dominik Kahun and Nick Bjugstad, also figures to be transformational on his return.

Honestly or not, McCann’s case is the best thing to do, because he was the one who ran into the Crosby line in the absence of Guentzel. He has 14 goals for a career-best pace, to his credit. But he is now scoreless with a minus 6 rating over the past seven games. When Simon fires loose bags, it feels semi-tasty because he does so many small things to help Crosby and drive property. However, McCann is not that type, and it is clear without any advanced analysis that the assets of the Crosby line are all too often done in one go.

McCann feels it too. I asked about any additional charges that applied not only to him, but to all wingers with Guentzel, and his response could not have been more frank.

“Frankly, it’s hard to replace a guy Jake. He’s a great player,” McCann began. “You know, I want to be that guy. And I want to be someone you can trust. I wasn’t good enough tonight. “

Apparently he catches himself being too strict, he added, “I’m just going to get better.”

He will. But it won’t be enough.

And yes, I would write exactly the same, even if the Penguins had something to do with it pass five past three and somehow prevailed against yet another visibly superior opponent, such as took place in Washington on Sunday. Because at this stage of the Crosby / Malkin era, the ultimate goal for this franchise cannot be a superstar, scratching and squeaking past the NHL elite, although that can be fun. It must be the cup.

Rutherford to express no urgency on the trade front, but that is standard for him and most executives. He is here. He saw this. He has seen these other games. He has seen his head coach roll more of the double-headed monster of Crosby / Malkin than ever. And he knows what all that means.

When the team then boarded the charter bus outside the arena, Rutherford was talking outside on his cell. You can only hope that he will continue to burn those minutes.

• I had heard here in the afternoon that the Penguins coaches were seriously considering turning Galchenyuk into a healthy scratch. Turns out they didn’t have to worry. He would eventually fit, and he would come again somewhere between horrible and hardly visible without points, no shots, a min-1 rating and an egregious giveaway in the first period that gave him a minus-2.

I want to keep the market value of a player, but the other 30 GMs know that it has been terrible. So in the meantime, there is no rational reason to keep using it in games. He adds nothing, deducts a lot.

• In all honesty, Sam Lafferty and Anthony Angello were no better on the same fourth line, which registered nine flat services.

That is also important for what I have discussed above. In the recent Cup seasons of the Penguins, they always had that sharp rise from Wilkes-Barre, most on the wings. That is nowhere on the horizon.

• I mentioned Malkin as an exception, right?

Good, because he just kept going, scored and set both goals:

Man, the second is an artful finish. I should probably exempt John Marinoalso. It is just as easy to take for granted.

• Uplifting news by the way, like our Dave Molinari confirmed here by a source that Marino will apparently be fine, despite being hit in the left cheek by a deflected Stamkos shot in the third.

• Surprise someone else Matt Murray made a second consecutive start?

That was me, but a little bit. I’m sure of it Tristan Jarry gets the game in Sunrise and Murray in turn gets the Lightning on PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. So no controversy continues in one direction or the other.

• Murray was strong again, especially in an initial period that should probably have been 4-0 or 5-0.

I asked about his evening:

• The man at the end was really strong, but that has been true for more than a month now Andrei Vasilevskiy. This 29-save win improved his persistent point streak to 15-0-2, a time in which he scored 2.09 goals against the average, a .930 save percentage and two shutouts.

“Vasy has been enormous to us, and he was again tonight,” Victor Hedman, the great defender said.

Vasilevskiy enters historical area:

• This had nothing to do with the final score, but Cedric Paquette’s dirty cross-checking from behind on Crosby who is called a minor … that might be fine according to current NHL guidelines, but it really shouldn’t be. I find it incomprehensible that the competition continues to tolerate the use of the stick as a weapon on the back, neck and head of the opponent. Leave it on the blind side.

At the very least, cross-checking from behind – regardless of the part of the body attacked – should be a big one. Every time. No gray.

• Paquette will do this to someone again next Tuesday. He is good for a few cheap shots per game. I can’t imagine why.

• Also about Alligator Alley. Practice the Panthers in the afternoon. The lunch special is the advantage for two people.

Penguins vs. Lightning, February 6, 2020, Tampa, Fla.

