The loss of birds of prey to Trail Blazers is an inevitable side effect of a flood

TORONTO – What a fine line the Toronto Raptors have been running this season, and how successful.

The question is how long they can or will have to.

Witness their opponents Tuesday evening.

For years it was thought that the Portland Trail Blazers were the counterpart of the Raptors in the Western Conference. It was considered a compliment and translated into: stable, competitive, consistent.

Each club has played a direct play-off six times, with the Blazers going to the Western Conference Finals last year and the Raptors winning their first NBA title.

But consistent competence – let alone excellence – is a standard that is difficult to enforce in the NBA.

Things actually happen.

As an example, when the two teams met in the Scotiabank Arena, they were placed in the most unlikely and undesirable category: each club had missed 128 man games, third in the league.

From the Raptors point of view, that was perhaps not even the most significant numerical peculiarity.

“I think the stat of the night is this: We started five totally different guys in Portland when we defeated them there,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, referring to the victory his club stole in Portland in November when they were three entrees . “I don’t know if you can do that very often in a two-month period.”

This time the Raptors had three different starters – Marc Gasol (hamstring); Pascal Siakam (groin); and the freshly wounded Fred VanVleet (hamstring), as well as their top scorer, Norman Powell (shoulder) – against the Blazers. The first time it was Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby.

Although it is believed that Powell can be back every day, the news about VanVleet was more vague and so – we are programmed to assume – more ominous.

“He’s gone,” said nurse. “Think it will take a bit before we know exactly how long.”

And yet? The Raptors have generally found a way.

They couldn’t go around this time. Missing three starters and four of your top seven players is a burden that almost no NBA team can endure game after game. The Raptors’ ability to do with formatted line-ups has been the exception to the rule, but as their 101-99 heartbreaker suggested to the Blazers, rules exist for a reason.

“We have wonderful boys, young children who go out and try to prove their worth,” Lowry said. “(We) go there and perform and play. We just have to keep getting better. Hopefully these guys will get well and go outside.

“(But) we just have to play with what we have.”

The difficulty of what the Raptors tried became apparent in the course of the fourth when the Blazers could look at Damian Lillard – a borderline MVP candidate – and Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time all-star with a new lease on life in offense. Toronto had Lowry and not much else.

Each of the Blazers stars were two three-way late to dismantle a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. A 30-foot Lillard bomb tied the game in with 38.5 seconds to play – a shot in Toronto was triggered by an illegal Hassan Whiteside screen – and the Raptors couldn’t blame a Blazers defense anchored by the paint presence from the big man, who ended with 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

The best chance of Toronto to break the tie ended in a 13-second turnover when Lowry and Patrick McCaw crossed their signals at an incoming game. Then Anthony hit a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line with 3.3 seconds to set up the Blazers for good. A desperate three-point attempt by Lowry ended – “I thought it was going in,” he said – and the Raptors fell to 24-13 in the year when they went to Charlotte on the second night of the back-to-back. For Portland (16-22), it was only the second win in eight games, as it tries to keep looking for the eighth seed in the West.

Lowry led Toronto with 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting, while Ibaka had 17. Chris Boucher and Oshae Brissett each scored in 12, but it was rather slender afterwards as the Raptors shot only 36.5 percent off the floor. Portland broke loose in the fourth quarter and beat the Raptors 32-21, and Anthony finished 28 – 10 in the fourth – while Lillard had 11 of his 20 in the final period.

The Trail Blazers are the more typical version of what happens around the NBA when injuries pile up without end in sight. With two starters – Rodney Hood and Zach Collins – out for the season and another major rotation piece, Jusuf Nurkic, which has not yet played this year, there is no doubt that they have come up against it.

Portland has done its best to stop the bleeding. Knowing that it would be a major part of the year without Nurkic after breaking his leg last season, it added Whiteside in the off season. The Blazers even decided to get Anthony back from a 12-month basketball ban and have seen the 35-year-old become their third leading scorer.

Still, they entered the game on Tuesday and struggled to prevent their season from slipping on them.

That is what should happen.

The Raptors are what should not happen. So many injuries to so many important players that extend in two months, have to turn a team aside, getting closer to the abyss.

The Raptors keep puffing. They are now 5-4 without Gasol, Powell and Siakam. The last time they played Portland, they were in the middle of an 8-2 point without Lowry and Ibaka.

“I just want us to go there and play with a fair effort,” Nurse said. “I think those nine games make me think we probably have seven that we … have before me, that’s all I want to do. I want to go out and let you know we are protecting you, trying to get things out take that you like, and that we do our best to get the crime going in the direction it needs, through the right people, and then have a few other chips in. Then I can live with that. “

Other boys are chipping.

As an example, for the last 3:10 of the first quarter, Nurse relied on the following set-up in an NBA game: Thomas (non-drafted free-agent rookie, played in his first NBA game in six weeks); Boucher (unsigned free agent in his second season); Brissett (unsigned rookie-free agent, playing in his 11th NBA game); McCaw (independent agent with no experience with 172 games) and Stanley Johnson (a failed former lottery in his third team in two seasons who played only 11 games this season).

It is not an NBA set-up, by conventional standards, but the rag-tag group ended the quarter on an 8-0 run. Their most reliable attacking game was to tip the ball to themselves to get an extra inconsistent possession. Hey, whatever works. The Raptors took a 24-15 lead in the second period.

By that time, Lowry had been given enough rest and picked up from there. As long as he doesn’t crumble under the load – Lowry leads the NBA in minutes per game, on average 38 per night – the husky point guard is a lock for his sixth straight all-star appearance. 33-year-old Lowry quickly hit a three and a floater and the Raptors rose 12 early in the second quarter.

Incredibly, they could keep a version of their advantage for most of the period. The Raptors led 56-46 in half. On the way to the fourth, she led 78-69.

The high water mark came with Lowry and Ibaka on the bench early in the fourth as Boucher scored 10 quick points to keep the Raptors lead in double digits.

But it became glitchy. The Trail Blazers sharpen defensively and could draw more attention to Lowry. In the last 3:57 minutes, the only violation the Raptors could face was a mid-range pull-up by Lowry and a heavy finish by Ibaka from a Lowry feed.

Even the short-handed Blazers had more options than that, and in the end that was the difference.

Yet it was again almost an unlikely victory for Raptors. Even in defeat, it was the most recent example of the Raptors who scratched, clawed, and almost found a way. The Trail Blazers are proof that it is not something that must be taken for granted.