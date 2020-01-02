The loss for the pelicans leaves Nuggets with much to think about

Loading...

December 25, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; The Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic (15), receives a foul from the New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) and striker Derrick Favors (22) in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are 0-2 against the New Orleans pelicans, 0-2 with their new black "city" uniforms and only 3-4 in nationally televised games this season.

Even with a record of 21-9, the Nuggets have provided national critics with more than enough ammunition to doubt the championship aspirations of this team. The Nuggets have been playing well lately, but if you're not in the city of Denver, you may not have noticed because of their nationally televised performances. The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets on Halloween 122-107 and now at Christmas 112-100, both on TNT, both without Zion Williamson. It's frustrating given the fact that New Orleans has less than ten wins this season.

The NBA awarded Denver 14 games in primetime, and the Nuggets have failed to take advantage of the attention so far. Denver needs to take advantage of nationally televised games to change negative narratives in all media.

Before the long-awaited Christmas home game against New Orleans, the Nuggets had their best start in franchise history. At 21-8, with a streak of 7 consecutive wins, things seemed bright for the Nuggets despite the negative criticism of national media experts.

How the Grinch stole Christmas

All the positive momentum stopped on Christmas night, as the Nuggets let the Pelicans win a double-digit victory at home. The defeat at the Pepsi Center was the fourth of the Denver season, and it's only on December 27, which is a bit worrying.

It is critical that the Nuggets maintain the mystique of the Pepsi Center as a difficult place for opponents to win … and breathe

The pelicans played harder than the Nuggets from start to finish.

New Orleans beat Denver 52-40. Even Jrue Holiday was able to beat Nikola Jokic for a fundamental offensive rebound in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram was deadly from the field, scoring 31 points in 35 minutes, including 7 of 9 from 3-point territory. Jamal Murray had trouble getting Denver to shoot only 2 of 10 for eight points in 28 minutes. Holiday deserves most of the credit for locking Murray. Holiday was a plague in defense, stealing the ball six times and being a threat in attack, scoring 20 points with eight assists. Derrick Favors also deserves praise for his defensive work on Jokic, who was not efficient, scoring 23 points in 20-shot attempts.

Trend reversal

Before the defeat of the Pelicans and the streak of seven consecutive victories, the defense was elite, taking second place behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the winning streak, the course changed, and the offensive began to cook, occupying the number 1 spot in the last seven games. Meanwhile, the defense fell to 13th in defensive qualification. On Christmas night, the defense failed the Nuggets, and the offensive failed to produce enough points to win the game.

So far this season, the Nuggets were able to rely on their defense to lead them to victories when their shots were not falling. Wednesday night was the best of both worlds for New Orleans, as the Nuggets played sloppy sections of basketball on offense and undisciplined defense, which led to an open look at the basket.

The defense failed against the pelicans mainly due to the change of pace. The Pelicans are the fastest-paced team in the NBA, while the Nuggets are the last to play at the slowest pace.

Denver let New Orleans control the pace by taking advantage of all the opportunities they had. Whether the Nuggets made a shot or failed, the Pelicans were grabbing the ball and flying across the court for open 3-point transition attempts and easy looks at the edge. The head coach Alvin Gentry of the Pelicans, described the altitude advantage in Denver as "overrated", which is what intimidates most of the opponents who play in Denver.

The Nuggets have had trouble adapting to teams that play at a high pace, even though Denver has athletes that could theoretically thrive better in that style of play. The positive side is that this is more a regular season problem. These losses hurt in the western conference rat race, but the Nuggets are more concerned about the playoffs preparing for "playoff basketball."

Michael Malone is playing chess, not ladies

The pace slows down in the playoffs, which is what Michael Malone is preparing for the team. The defense and the crime of half court is the formula that could win the Nuggets a championship if they manage to reach their roof as a group.

The Nuggets are still in great shape, sitting like the second planted in the image of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Nuggets have fought on the big stage, which does not help their popularity, but I still think it is vital that the Nuggets fight now so that they can reach their peak at the moment just before the playoffs.

Michael Malone continues to play up to ten players on a given night. Malone is still experimenting with the lineups, seeing who fits where, who plays best with who and, ultimately, who will be separated from the playoff rotation.

Denver still has favorable opponents on its calendar, starting with Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

I just hope the Nuggets show a little more fighting on the national stage, so people outside of Denver can see what we see every night.

