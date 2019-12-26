The loser of Utah football gave Texas everything he could in the 1982 defeat, only in a previous meeting

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When Utah and Texas start Tuesday night at the Alamo Bowl, it will mark only the second meeting between the two schools, since Utes No. 11, 11-2, are the touchdown favorites on 7- 5 long horns

The only time that Utah and Texas met on the football field, the roles were reversed with the Longhorns as enemies ranked nationally and favored to win the game.

That was in 1982 when Utah, under first-year coach Chuck Stobart, were big underdog but faced the Longhorns face to face before losing 21-12 to 70,158 fans at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The Utes entered the game as helpless 17 points against the defending champions of the Cotton Bowl, who were ranked number 14 in the country and eventually reached position 8. The Utes had little chance of winning, but ended up with more first attempts ( 21-18), more possession time (36 minutes to 24) and almost the same amount of yards (306 to 341) almost achieving a big surprise.

The long-time Salt Lake Tribune sports editor, John Mooney, who covered sports for more than 50 years in Utah, even called it "one of Ute's greatest football efforts" in his description of the game.

Utah reached the board first with a 35-yard field goal from Tim Fahringer, but Texas returned with a pair of touchdowns to go up 14-3 in half when Fahringer failed a 30-yard field goal attempt that could have cut the margin.

The Utes dominated the game in the second half when a Fahringer field goal made 14-6 in the third quarter and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Vierra to Tex Wise earlier in the fourth quarter. Stobart decided to go for two, but Vierra's pass was rejected.

Then Texas made a 75-yard course to save the game.

"Utah played as hard as we wanted for this game," Texas coach Fred Akers said later.

Field Marshal Robert Brewer added: "I have to give credit to Utah, sure they were a fighting group."

Stobart of Utah was frustrated by one of the many close defeats he had in his three years as a Ute coach, including one the previous week in the State of Arizona.

"We could have won that game," he said. "We could have won the last two, that's what makes us sick. Despite everything, we were close but not quite there."

Of Stobart's 17 losses in three seasons, 14 were for 10 points or less, including 11 for a touchdown or less.

If he had won some more games, such as the 1982 defeat in Texas, Stobart could have lasted a few more years in the U.