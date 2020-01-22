'The Lord Of The Rings' TV series announces main cast members

Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday, January 14, the major cast members who play the lead role in the TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.

The cast of the show includes Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo as Beldor, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Production for the Lord of the Rings TV series starts in February.

“After an extensive global search, we are delighted to finally unveil the first group of brilliant artists to participate in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series,” said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a statement released. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle Earth back to life for fans and audiences worldwide.”

The Lord of the Rings TV adaptation will take place during the second Middle-Earth era, prior to the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and the adventures of Aragorn, Gandalf and Frodo. In March, the show’s Twitter account posted a map of Middle Earth, showing the lost island of Númenor, which can tease that the island will play a role in the show’s plot.

Although the first season of the show has been postponed due to writers working on additional scripts, the show has already been updated in an early season 2.

One ring to rule them all, One ring to find them, One ring to bring them all, and in the dark they bind, in the land of Mordor where the shadows are. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD

– The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019