The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date | Game plot, trailer,

It’s a good time to become a Lord of the Rings fan – not only do we get Amazon’s first live TV series from the franchise, but fan favorite character Gollum gets his own unexpected spin-off of video games. Given that most Lord of the Rings games are mostly focused on the sword-popping antics of Aragorn and Co., this game will certainly offer a fresh approach to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world …

This is what we know about Lord of the Rings: Gollum so far.

When was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released?

The spin-off from Middle Earth will only be on the shelves somewhere in 2021 – so there is still a bit of a wait.

On which consoles and platforms is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few games that have been confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox series X and will also be available on PC.

Is the Lord of the Rings: Gollum based on the films?

No, the game is exclusively based on J.R.R. The books of Tolkein and not the films of Peter Jackson, so fans can expect a rather different Gollum than the iconic version of Andy Serkis about the character. Developers Daedalic Entertainment have hinted that Gollum can be bigger than he is in the movies and that the Nazgûl will probably appear in the game with a new look.

What is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum about?

The game has been described as an action adventure, but is expected to be less violent than other Lord of the Rings games such as Shadow of Mordor and instead more focused on stealth.

Gamers will first play as the original hobbit of the character Sméagol, and then his more famous counterpart Gollum as he gets corrupted by the One Ring. The character’s dual character is said to be a gameplay element – players must choose at different points in the game or choose them on the Sméagol or Gollum side.