The long-troubled Etihad sells 38 aircraft in Abu Dhabi for $ 1 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, which has long been in trouble, said on Tuesday that it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal worth $ 1 billion, the latest cost-saving measure by the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad said it would sell 38 aircraft – 22 Airbus A330s and 16 Boeing 777-300ERs – in the deal with investment company KKR and leasing company Altavair AirFinance. KKR said the Boeing 777-300ERs “will be leased back to Etihad when purchased early 2020,” while the Airbus A330s will go to international customers.

Etihad described the movement as being in line with “the third year of its transformation program”.

“The deal gives us flexibility while ensuring that we meet our sustainability goals and maintain a fleet of the most fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft,” the company said in a statement.

Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $ 4.75 billion because its strategy of aggressively buying interests from airlines from Europe to Australia to compete with Emirates and fellow competitor Qatar Airways exposed the company to large losses.

Since then, it has started a cost-saving initiative and recently announced that it would restructure the planned aircraft purchases from Airbus and Boeing.

The airline reported sales of $ 5.86 billion in 2018, a decrease from $ 6 billion in 2017. 17.8 million passengers flew last year, compared to 18.6 million a year earlier.

Previously, Etihad reported losses of $ 1.52 billion for 2017 and $ 1.95 billion in 2016. It blamed “challenging market conditions and effects of fuel price increases” in part for the loss in 2018.

The rulers of Abu Dhabi launched Etihad in 2003 and competed with the established Dubai Emirates airline that flies the international airport of Dubai only 115 kilometers (70 miles) away. In 2018, Etihad began to lend pilots to Emirates as part of a new program.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press