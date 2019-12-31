The long-time CMA Awards host, Carrie Underwood, will leave in 2020

Loading...

Some use the dawn of a new year to declare what they will do in the next 12 months, but Carrie Underwood has used this odometer turn to announce what he will not do. The singer went to social networks on Monday to tell fans that she will not return as co-host of the CMA Awards next November, after a successful 12-year career that began in 2008.

"It's hard to imagine overcoming what we've accomplished together," Underwood wrote on his Instagram account, "so I've decided it's time to pass the torch hosting (at least for now!) To others who will appreciate and honor it." . As much as I do. I have many exciting things for the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future holds. "

During the first 11 years of his duties, he shared the reins with Brad Paisley, in one of the safest and most durable accommodation situations in the annals of modern awards. This year, the change was in the air, as the CMA faced declining ratings, as virtually all primetime awards have done in recent years.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood at the 2008 CMA Awards

Paisley came out and Underwood shared duties with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, in what was generally seen as a unique situation for a 2019 show that was largely dedicated to celebrating country music women. In addition to reinforcing the issue, the Underwood / McEntire / Parton team helped give the ABC broadcast a 12% increase in viewers from the previous year.

"One of the best moments of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton," Underwood said in his post. "I am very proud to be able to celebrate the incredible female artists who are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I am grateful for the great public from all over the world who tuned in to see it. It's hard to believe it was my twelfth year as a host and I will always treasure every show, from the 11th that I was lucky enough to do with my partner in crime and a lifelong friend, Brad Paisley, to share the stage with two of my all-time heroes. very grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards during all these years. "

The Country Music Association intervened almost immediately with an answer, also posted on Instagram: “We love you, Carrie! You will always be a family for us. Thank you for 12 amazing years as hosts of the #CMAawards. We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread country music to fans around the world!

A spokesman said there would be no additional comments.

With the increase in ratings this year and the very positive reaction to the show among most fans in the country, it can be said that Underwood is dating on a high note. When Variety spoke with Robert Deaton the day after the CMA in November, it seemed clear that he wanted her back by 2020.

But Deaton also said he would like to have the entire team back, including McEntire and Parton, as he insisted there was no need for any "women's year" theme to bring that trio back for seconds.

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntireGetty Images

"Sitting here where I am today, I would love to have the three of us back personally," Deaton said in mid-November. "I think it's a magic combination, and that magic won't disappear for a while. … Right now, today, with these qualifications, I'd love to have all three of us back and do all this again. But I guess we'll have to wait and see ".

Could McEntire and Parton stay, or McEntire alone? Clues about this can be found when announcing accommodation duties for the television broadcast of the other great annual awards of the genre, the ACM Awards, which will air from Las Vegas on April 5. McEntire has an intermittent history of co-host of that program that returns to 1986, and returned as a solo host in 2018-19.

This year's surprise announcement that McEntire would handle the tasks of the CMA led to natural speculation that she had changed sides and would not return for future ACM concerts, but Deaton insisted that he thinks the shows are complementary , not rivals, and that there was nothing to rule out that Reba alternated both in the future, however improbable.

Underwood will launch its first book, "Find Your Path", in March. A tour of the sand of 60 cities concluded in October. His most recent album, "Cry Pretty," came out in September 2018. He won the favorite country album trophy at the most recent American Music Awards, the sixth consecutive time he has released an album to collect the award. He also won the AMA for a favorite country female artist.

