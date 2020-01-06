The long-awaited Fisker Ocean 2020 starts at just $ 37,499

Loading...

Just before the Fisker Ocean made its public debut at CES 2020, the all-electric SUV was unveiled at a private event where the automaker announced it would start at just $ 37,499, reports CNET.

This starting price means that the Fisker Ocean will be available from only $ 29,999, taking into account the federal tax credit of $ 7,500. Those interested in the electric SUV can order one with a reservation fee of $ 250 or opt for a rental from $ 379 per month with $ 2,999 required upon signing.

Fisker’s rental program will allow customers to “return the vehicle within a month, eight months, 22 months or more years” and “without a long-term contract, with 30,000 miles per year included”. A number of insurance options will also be available via the Fisker mobile app, while the manufacturer himself will take care of all necessary vehicle maintenance.

The Fisker Ocean will be powered by an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery which should be good for a range of 250 to 300 miles (402-482 km). Thanks to a partnership with Electrify America, owners will be able to add 200 miles of battery life in as little as 30 minutes.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Fisker Ocean presented for launch is its “California mode” which lets nine windows pass through the exterior of the car at the touch of a button.