The lonely woman on the Wyoming snow team is happy to help people

By CHERISE FORNO Jackson Hole News & Guide

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – With more than three decades of experience as a heavy equipment operator, Shirley Samuelson is the only woman in a dedicated Wyoming Department of Transportation team to keep the Jackson and Teton Pass roads free and safe for drivers throughout the long winter season.

“I am the only woman with Jackson WYDOT and the first in the maintenance team,” said Samuelson. “It was good. The crew treated me really well.

“There is no he or she – we just work together as a team.”

Samuelson’s improbable journey from nurse to equipment operator for WYDOT began in 1984 while working as a nurse, EMT and part-time guard in an open mine in Caribou County. She decided to accept a full-time position at the mine and soon realized that she had experience with heavy equipment to perform tasks such as clearing snow.

“I did everything from cars and trucks to equipment for snow plows,” she said.

That led to similar jobs at other companies until she decided to apply for WYDOT throughout the year. She was hired in November 2017.

“I got tired of seasonal work and decided to give this a chance,” said Samuelson. “It happened at the right time.”

She explained that her work as a nurse also provided her with the skills she uses in her current job, while merging her experience in helping people, dealing with emergencies and operating heavy machines to become a successful WYDOT employee to be.

“Number one: I like to play with snow,” said Samuelson. “I’ve moved a lot of it. It is a new method, but something that I have done a lot. I have always been busy with emergency aid, EMT and searching and rescue. This is a task that serves people to keep people moving and traveling in the safest way possible. I love that people are a part of it. “

During the first two winter seasons that worked for WYDOT, Samuelson was responsible for the city route with snowplows from Hoback through the city and past Wilson. This year she started working on Teton Pass, a challenging stretch of road, as well as the city route, which rotated between them every two weeks.

“It’s much busier,” said Samuelson from the pass. “There is a lot more weather there, a lot more people. You have wind, terrain, avalanches and many people to work with. It’s interesting.”

Samuelson usually works from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., but a 40-hour work week only takes place when the weather and other variables work together. She is on call without sick leave or vacation to use in the winter as part of a team that is proud to keep highways open and safe for commuters, tourists and locals.

“If there is no real active weather, we work five days a week,” she said. “When things go crazy, the hours can extend to the next service. We have had some long hours this year. “

During a particularly stormy day on January 15, Samuelson performed a 16-hour shift against strong winds and drifting snow on the Teton Pass. She carried out snow removal, avalanche control and managed road closures from 13:00. until 6:00 am During a busy season, Samuelson works long hours, sometimes with just enough time to take a nap between shifts.

“This job was more demanding over time than probably any other job I have had,” she said.

WYDOT prepares new employees by having them attend an equipment training academy to learn WYDOT procedures and best practices. They also offer separate training opportunities to learn skills, such as operating a rotating snow plow, which Samuelson is trained to widen roads and remove snow after an avalanche.

“The academy is good for new employees or even people with experience in different areas,” said Bruce Daigle, maintenance manager at WYDOT.

Samuelson noted that her previous experience made the transition to her new position easier even when she joined a fully male crew.

“If things go badly, we just have to rely on us,” said Samuelson. “We are available on call 24/7 for almost the entire winter. We are one team and we do what comes. “

Daigle said he wanted Samuelson to succeed and that she proved to be a valuable addition to WYDOT.

“The challenge was to bring in the first woman because you want it to work, and so far it has done,” Daigle said. “She has done very well. We encourage everyone who is willing to pursue a career to get hold of WYDOT and see what it is about. “

As an equipment operator, Samuelson is responsible for countless tasks, including changing the edges and blades on her machine, each of which can weigh up to 70 pounds. Even with the physical work, Samuelson said that as a nurse she performed heavier lifting work on moving patients than on WYDOT. She also realized that every operator sometimes struggles with one aspect of the work, but they get their work done and help each other wherever possible.

“Some days I wonder where I got, but then I realize that some guys are struggling with things too,” she said.

Despite all the challenges that arise as an equipment operator, Samuelson said she prefers to work actively and outdoors over a desk. As a commuter in the past from Star Valley to Jackson, she also understands the importance of keeping roads open to everyone, and she feels satisfied to help people get to work and home safely.

“Being arrested in an office is a huge challenge for me,” she said. “I like being outside and working with people.

“I get a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day that everyone has arrived safely.”

At the end of the winter, Samuelson’s work shifts from clearing snow to spring, summer and fall tasks, such as removing dead animals from roads, repairing fences and guardrails, driving traffic and installing signs and posts.

“Our winters are so long that it can take a while to reach our normal spring activities – we can already start in June,” Daigle. Said. “Sometimes there is a challenge for everyone to get these very varied tasks done. They work many hours without complaints. “

Despite the long hours, the hard work and the responsibility associated with her work, Samuelson, 60, continues to enjoy it while working hard to keep everyone in the valley safe all year round.

“I love what I do,” said Samuelson. “There is nothing more beautiful than the top of the Teton Pass after a storm.”

