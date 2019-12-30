The Londoner heralded $ 1 million more in 2020 after winning LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw – London

Published on December 30, 2019 at 11:54 am
A Londoner ends 2019 with an additional million dollars in her pocket.
Catherine Biggs won one of five guaranteed $ 1 million prizes in the LOTTO 6/49 super draw on December 21.
"When I first scanned my ticket in the OLG Lottery app, I thought I had won $ 100,000," said Biggs. "It was unreal!"
Biggs bought her ticket from Petro Canada on Highbury Avenue in St. Thomas.
The 64-year-old investigator and mother of three children wants to buy a house with her newly acquired money.
According to official information, LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $ 12.9 billion in prizes since 1982.
