The London team is exploring barriers for veterans seeking a moral injury

Dr. Anthony Nazarov, left, and Dr. Don Richardson investigates the impact of moral injuries on veterans at the Parkwood Institute in London. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

London researchers are studying Canadian veterans’ beliefs about the confidentiality of mental health in a two-year attempt to find out if their perceptions prevent them from seeking treatment for psychological trauma.

Through an in-depth online survey and interviews, researchers from Lawson Health Research Institute, the medical research department of the London hospitals, are investigating the impact that misconceptions about doctor and patient confidentiality can have on people who suffer from moral injury.

Moral damage is a distressing sense of shame and guilt that is felt by people who have done, witnessed, or failed to intervene in things that they think are morally wrong and against their personal ethics.

Moral injury is not uncommon among veterans, who may have experienced difficult or morally worrying situations in the fight, said Anthony Nazarov, a postdoc employee at Lawson and McMaster University academic. Some may be afraid of legal or professional implications if they disclose data to a doctor or medical researcher.

“Those fears are not necessarily limited to just military populations or, in particular, to moral injuries, but it is still a factor that brings people forward,” he said. “These are all perceptions. . . . Perhaps (confidentiality of the doctor) is not communicated well enough to the general public. Individuals can be afraid of coming forward. “

Nazarov and his team are studying barriers that prevent military personnel from describing in detail what led to their moral injury.

The research will provide a series of hypothetical situations for participating Canadian forces and veterans, Nazarov said. Researchers will also interview patients in the Parkwood Institute’s Operational Stress Injury Clinic, a mental health program for active and retired service personnel.

Study findings will help in informing clinical strategies to better reach patients with moral injury.

“Many veterans are seeking help for mental health, which is great to see. We have come a long way in reducing stigma and barriers, but there is more work to be done,” said Don Richardson, operational stress clinic doctor Don Richardson.

“It is our duty as mental health researchers and clinicians to ensure that everyone who needs help is looking for it,” he added. “If veterans are uncomfortable about disclosing certain details due to alleged distrust of privacy, we need to know why that is and what we can do to address this issue.”

The study, starting this month, is funded by Veterans Affairs Canada and the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

jbieman@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JenatLFPress