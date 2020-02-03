The London suspect was recently released from prison for extremist material, police said

The London police have named a man they say was responsible for stabbing two people in South London on Sunday in what was described as a terror-related incident. The Metropolitan Police said the attacker was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, who was recently released from prison for Islamist crimes. He was followed by security guards who shot him on the spot, police said. “Although the suspect has not been formally identified under the circumstances of the incident, we are convinced that he was Sudesh Amman,” Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police announced Lucy D’Orsi. The police previously called the attack a terrorist incident and said it was believed to be “Islamistically related.” Amman stabbed two people on Streatham High Road at around 2 p.m. local time before the guards caught him and shot him, D’Orsi said. She said he was wearing something that was soon set up as a hoax device tied to his body. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals – two with stab wounds and another that, according to police, was hit by glass when Amman was shot. One of the victims initially described as life-threatening injury was out of danger on Monday, police said. A British government source told CNN that the attacker had been released from prison in recent days after being about half a three-year prison sentence for possession and distribution of extremist material. Authorities were worried about the man’s behavior, including language that suggested he continued to hold extremist views, but he had to be released under current laws, the source said. He was released with strict license terms, including a curfew, and he was supervised. In a clear response to previous attacker’s terrorist convictions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Monday he would announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with people convicted of terrorist crimes. “Early Monday morning, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command began looking for two homes in South London and Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, according to a police statement.” No arrests were made and the investigation continues, “the statement added. Attack was” very sad and also very scary. “Gabriel Vigo, a 24-year-old security officer at Heathrow Airport in London, told CNN that he shot a few shots He saw three bodies on the floor out of the window of his apartment. “The road was quickly closed and there was a body next to Boots with something that looked like a device tied to him,” he told CNN. It was square in shape but it looked like it was stuck to his shirt. “Another eyewitness, Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the PA news agency that the man had a” machete and silver cans on his chest . “Bulhan told PA that he saw the man” pursued by what I assume was an undercover police officer – because they were dressed in civilian clothes. “The London Ambulance Service said it was called on site shortly before 2 p.m.” We worked closely with the other emergency services and sent a number of resources, including five ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and an engine responder, with the first of our medics who arrived within four minutes. We also sent the London air ambulance, “a statement said. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was aware of the situation and had contact with Metropolitan police and local representatives. Johnson thanked the emergency services that responded to the Streatham incident “My thoughts are with the wounded and all those affected,” tweeted the prime minister, and the incident comes just two months after the police killed a man on London Bridge in central London and killed after an attack in which two people died and three others were injured.

