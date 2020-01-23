The London murderer William McDonald faced the first of two murder convictions on Thursday

William McDonald, left, and Emmanuel Awai

The convicted murderer William McDonald will appear in a London court on Thursday for conviction in the second-degree murder of 26-year-old Emmanuel Awai.

McDonald, 29, was found guilty last June by a jury on the death of Awai, who was shot in the head on December 28, 2016 in an apartment on Connaught Street.

It is the first of two second-degree murder convictions that McDonald, 29, faces this year.

In October, McDonald was also found guilty by a jury of the same accusation in Zak’s death, 29.

Murder in the second degree carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of conditional release for 10 to 25 years. Canadian law does not allow consecutive life sentences, but consecutive conditions for conditional release.

Zak was shot along a path behind the Boullee Street residential complex on May 31, 2012, when he walked home after a night of playing board games at a friend’s house, the jury heard. The police said he was an “innocent” person, shot because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Thomas Lako, 28, was also convicted of manslaughter in the murder of Zack.

In that case, punishment is planned for 11 February.