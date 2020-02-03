The London high school duo launches companies with a view to helping the homeless

For every five Puddi Co-sweatshirts sold, business partners Mikail Tiernay (left) and Aaron Puddicombe provide a homeless person with clothing, food and personal hygiene products. Photo shot in London, Ont. on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Aaron Puddicombe has skipped a good number of his high school business lessons.

However, he doesn’t exactly play hooky.

The 18-year-old started his own company – a company he hopes will make a difference for homeless people in London – and he has been busy setting up meetings with other owners and entrepreneurs.

“Many business people like to meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Puddicombe said.

“I had to miss a few lessons and try to be professional. My teacher was fine with it the first time, “he grinned.

Puddicombe and his friend Mikail Tiernay run the socially minded clothing company Puddi Co. and sell T-shirts with long sleeves and hoodies on homelesshelp.ca. The company comes from a local supplier and donates 10 percent of all proceeds to charities that help the homeless.

And for every five sweaters sold, a care package is delivered to someone who lives on the street.

Puddicombe and Tiernay are both in high school and have part-time jobs on top of the new venture.

Exams during the day, entrepreneurs at night.

“It was nice to balance all the things that life throws at you,” Puddicombe said diplomatically when asked about the juggling effort.

“No sleep,” Tiernay interrupted with a smile.

Together, the couple distributes food – collecting donations of food that are unlikely to be sold on supermarket shelves – and supplies for homeless Londoners since the company was launched last fall.

Puddi Co. succeeded during the Christmas holidays. to feed more than 200 people.

Tiernay recently engaged the local supplier to reduce shipping costs and support London employees.

Customers who do not want to buy clothes can also make donations on the company’s website, 100 percent of which goes to distributing packages of deodorant, socks, gloves, lip balm, handwarmers, water and protein-rich energy bars to homeless people.

“It has definitely been the highlight of our business,” said Puddicombe about building relationships with people on the street.

“They are selfless. It makes me emotional when I just think about it. They get such a bad rap. People seem to think that just because they are a little dirty and struggling, they don’t deserve respect. We believe the exact opposite, everyone who has gone through it that deserves the most respect. “

Tiernay understands the power of a helping hand after living in a shelter as a young child and the journey thereafter to find accommodation that the family could afford.

“The little help people give you can really change your life,” said Tiernay.

Puddicombe said that this is the ultimate goal of Puddi Co. to create change in London.

“We want people to respect the homeless and just understand” hey, it could be you. “

SUPPORT THE EFFORT

Go to homelesshelp.ca to support the company or donate to pay for care packages.

