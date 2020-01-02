The London Health Sciences Center welcomes the first baby of 2020 to London

Loading...

Published on January 2, 2020 at 8:35 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) welcomed its first baby of 2020 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Landen Douglas Hammond was born at 1 p.m. in Victoria Hospital on Commissioners Road East.

CONTINUE READING:

It's a boy! LHSC welcomes its first baby of 2019



The young Londoner weighs seven pounds and is now in the loving care of his mother Robin and father Ryan.

The young Landen not only had the boastful right to be one of the first babies of the decade, but also received a baby romper and a teddy bear from the Children's Health Foundation.

The London Health Sciences Foundation provided a handmade baby blanket, and Landen's parents received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Landing is the first of around 6,000 newborns that the LHSC will welcome this year.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) New Year's Baby (t) Baby Landing (t) First Baby 2020 (t) First Baby 2020 (t) Landing Douglas Hammond (t) London Center for Health Sciences (t) New Baby (t) New Year (t) New Year's London Baby ( t) Robin Hammond (t) Ryan Hammond (t) Victoria Hospital (t) Canada