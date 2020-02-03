The London group of traders in the center hires a new leader after shakeup

Barbara Maly, incoming executive director of Downtown London. (LinkedIn / Barbara Maly)

Months after the abrupt departure of his old leader, the business association in central London hired a new executive director.

Barbara Maly will take charge of Downtown London from February 24, the organization said in a statement Monday.

Maly succeeds Janette MacDonald, who was fired at the helm in August after 19 years. Sources at the time showed The Free Press that she had been given the peat after opposing a planned restructuring of the trading group.

Maly, who grew up in Chatham-Kent, has more than 28 years of experience in academia, the public and private sectors. She was recently the manager of economic development for the city of Guelph.

She has held board positions at local business support offices in Guelph and co-founder and chairman of the Grow Guelph Business Retention and Expansion Committee. Maly has experience in the agri-food sector and is involved in technical research and training programs for the industry while at Guelph Food Technology Center at the University of Guelph, Nabisco and Kraft.

Downtown London, a collaboration between the London Downtown Business Association and MainStreet London, has hired Ahria Consulting to manage the recruitment of the new executive director.

In a statement Monday, the organization said it hired an external company to ensure that the recruitment process was transparent, free from bias, and indicative of the needs of our membership.

Maly was chosen as a candidate after a unanimous vote by Ahria Consulting and the board of directors of Downtown London.

Edit