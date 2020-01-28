The London Council is considering money incentives for building affordable housing

Abe Oudshoorn of the London Homeless Coalition (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

City politicians will today debate whether the city should offer money incentives to builders and homeowners to create affordable housing in new developments and in existing homes.

Two affordable housing programs offer loans of up to $ 20,000 per unit when a developer builds a new project or when a homeowner turns part of his house into an apartment.

“This is good. We talked about the idea of ​​inclusive zoning, and talked about it and about it, and it’s great to see the city fund now,” said Abe Oudshoorn, an advocate of housing and former chairman of the London homeless, coalition.

“It has value to integrate affordability into different types of buildings.”

He is also pleased that it is a local initiative, without relying on other levels of government for support.

“If we can make money available and let this happen when the province is lagging behind, that’s great,” he said.

Politicians approved a community improvement plan for affordable housing programs at a recent meeting of the planning and environmental committee. The case will go to the city council on January 28.

According to the plan, the city would offer developers interest-free loans of $ 10,000 to $ 20,000, depending on the units, in three installments based on construction stages: when a permit is issued, when a building is framed and when it is ready for occupancy.

Homeowners would receive an interest-free loan that needs to be repaid in 10 years to add an additional housing unit.

Affordable housing means that residents pay a rent that is a percentage of market rents, usually ranging from 70 to 90 percent.

“This is not how we are going to solve homelessness, this is one tool in the toolbox,” Coun said. Maureen Cassidy, chairman of the planning and environmental committee of the city. But she added, “I think our toolbox is getting bigger and that’s handy.”

“It is not a solution for all affordability problems, (but) it will be a piece that is missing,” Coun said. Jesse Helmer, during the committee meeting.

If approved by the council, the plan would go to budget discussions to determine how much money will be available for the loans.

Mike Wallace, director of the London Development Institute, said the development community, which it represents, supports the affordable housing plan.

“We are certainly an advocate. . . we hope it will be taken over by the public, “he said.

He begged politicians to “easily apply for the program, get it approved and make it happen quickly.”

At that recent meeting of the planning committee, however, a person in the gallery reminded politicians that the greatest need is for rent geared to income, not affordable housing.

The person also noted that this plan does little for those sleeping in shelters or on the street. “This makes homes not affordable for people who earn less than $ 39,000 a year,” the person said.

“Those who earn a minimum wage or receive benefits (social assistance benefits) will not be able to pay these units. We do not focus on the core need. “