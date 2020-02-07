The Lodge Movie Spoilers | POPSUGAR Entertainment

If I just watch the trailer The box If you were on the edge of your seat, I can understand why you might not be ready to watch the whole movie, especially in a dark theater. The psychological thriller, from the directors of Good night, mommy Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, stars Riley Keough as Grace, the young expectant stepmother and former member of a cult run by her father. The film starts with a horrible scene and only gets better from there. So if you are not willing to watch the whole scary movie, read on to see all the details that you will miss.

The story begins with Laura (Alicia Silverstone) who brings her children (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) to their father’s house (Richard Armitage). Upon arrival, Richard tells Laura that it’s time to complete their divorce because he wants to marry Grace (Keough), and Laura can’t handle it. She returns home and immediately puts a bullet in her mouth.

The story goes six months ahead until Richard tells the children that all three and Grace are going to spend Christmas in their Winter House (the lodge of course), and despite the fact that the children absolutely do not want to go because they hate Grace, they are still forced to go. However, before they leave, Aiden and Mia (Martell and McHugh, respectively) delve deeper into Grace’s background and discover that she is the only survivor of a cult run by her father; all members died by suicide. The children watch an old video of the cult showing Grace’s father preaching about the need to repent before dealing with Grace showing the dead bodies. Sufficiently creepy.

The unfortunate family – plus Grace’s dog, Grady – goes to the lodge in the snow and Richard drops them all off to go back to town for work. Grace and the kids fall asleep one night in front of the TV with the gas heater on, and the next morning they have no power and all their stuff is gone, including the pills Grace takes to keep her mentally stable.

She effectively loses her sh * t on the children, but they are just as scared as she is. And then they realize that the dog is also missing. While Grace quickly starts a downward spiral without her medication, she decides that she will try to walk to the nearest town to get help. But after hours of walking through feet of snow, she immediately returns to the lodge.

But here it is really getting weird. In front of the house buried in the snow, Grace finds a kind of memorial that looks like it is dedicated to the children – as if they have died. Aiden tells her he thinks so, and then they suddenly have a local news bulletin stating that all three have died when a gas heater in the house was not functioning properly. Grace refuses to believe that it is true, but Aiden tries to show her that they are all dead by ‘hanging’ themselves in the stairwell. He and Mia continue to tell her to repent (just like her cult leader’s father) and insisted that they were trapped in purgatory because they died in the house.

Here you might get the saddest part of the entire movie – Grace finds her dog frozen and dead outside, and she just sits on the porch and holds him. Mia profusely apologizes for leaving the door open and letting him out, but Grace is not coming back inside. Aiden and Mia realize that Grace has reached the point of no return because she has finished her medication and is now convinced that they are all dead. They admit that they have set everything up.

But it’s too late.

Grace returns to the house and kneels on burning firewood to repent. She keeps singing about how to repent, so that the children hide in the attic of the house. The next morning, while Richard is on his way back to the house for Christmas, Grace brings the children into the attic in the corner and tells Mia to burn her doll to repent. At that moment you think Richard appeared just in time to be the knight in a shiny armor, but Grace comes down the stairs, waving the gun he gave her for protection and claiming she must repent and in fact, she threatens to shoot herself because she is already dead. But if she does, there is no bullet. She turns the gun at Richard instead and shoots him, this time with a bullet in his head.

Aiden and Mia try to escape, but the car gets stuck in the snow. The film concludes with the three of them – plus Richard’s body – sitting at the dining table and singing “Closer to my God to you”. When the song ends, Grace puts duct tape on all their mouths, with “SIN” written on it (just like all the dead bodies from the cult), and the last thing you see is the revolver with two very visible bullets.