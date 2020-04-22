The lockdown end divides the cabinet when the UK death toll reaches 17,337 and PPE failure continues – The Scottish Sun

2

A TRIAL about a potential coronavirus vaccine will begin in the UK as soon as TOMORROW, Matt Hancock has confirmed.

The Health Secretary used the Downing Street press conference last night to announce £ 42.5 million for two UK-based vaccine projects.

He said the potential of the jab that had been developed by Oxford University would begin testing in only two days.

He said: “I can announce that vaccines from the Oxford project will be tested on people starting this Thursday,” he said.

“In normal times, reaching this stage will take years and I am very proud of the work done so far.

“At the same time, we will invest in manufacturing capabilities so that if one of these vaccines works safely, we can make it available to the British people as soon as humanly possible.”

He also said the process of finding a vaccine would take “trial and error” but had told British scientists that he would “support them and give them all the resources they need” to succeed.

“Besides, the positive side of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so great that I did it all,” added Hancock.

This happened after the death toll reached 17,337 after 873 deaths and the cabinet remained divided about how and when to end the British lockdown.

