The location of my My Chemical Romance angel statue decodes more back images

(Photo by: Pooneh Ghana)

My Chemical Romance the fans are a wise group. From a phenomenal video project to deciphering the symbolism of clothing, there is not much that the MCRrmy cannot do. Now, a fan of My Chemical Romance has reconstructed the puzzle from the backdrop that was displayed during the reunion show.

The statue is known as the Angel of the Waters. It sits on top of the Bethesda Fountain in New York. The statue is also incredibly important LGBTQ site. Get more details below.

Lesbian sculptor Emma Stebbins created the statue of the Angel of the Waters in 1873. Incredibly, this is the first work of public art made by a woman in New York. Stebbins designed the statue to celebrate the new Croton aqueduct. This new aqueduct not only supplied the fountain, but also supplied the city with fresh water.

The statue also features in a prominent scene from Tony Kushner's Angels in America, in addition to being created by a masterful lesbian sculptor. Angels in America has won numerous awards, including Tony's and a Pulitzer Prize for its complex and symbolic representation of AIDS and homosexuality in America in the 1980s.

Discover the original tweet from the My Chemical Romance fan who found this statue.

The angel MCR is called "the angel of the waters" and is found in Manhattan in New York. It is considered an important LGBT location due to its creation by a lesbian sculptor and is featured in a key scene from Angel’s in America pic.twitter.com/QN183YoMJg

– Get Bent (@suckmydanzigdck) December 21, 2019

It's a super cool little detail that could potentially mean a lot to a lot of people. We hope more fans of My Chemical Romance will get into the business to find out all the secrets they are preparing, now that it has been discovered. The angel of the waters is in the terrace and the fountain of Bethesda. It overlooks the lake in New York's central park.

When My Chemical Romance performed their reunion show at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California on December 20, many fans were not fortunate enough to attend. Through the wonders of social media, fans who aren't there could browse several different live streams to see the whole career. This at least allowed us to have an idea of ​​what was going on during the legendary return.

Now, a very dedicated member of MCArmy has compiled all the high quality images that everyone has posted throughout the show. They put them all together and made an hour and forty minute video of the whole concert. It’s amazing. Find out below.

YouTuber Jayzeus Hayes has spent a lot of time and effort to give fans of My Chemical Romance a chance to witness the story. Hayes asked for support for the project by asking fans to send in all the footage they took during the show. Hayes also took YouTube videos and credited everyone who took them for making the 100-minute masterpiece. Watch it below and get ready to feel like you're there.

Also, you can see the statue of the Angel of the Waters in the video.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8m2h_VfxWw (/ integrated)

What do you think of the Angel of the Waters statue? Make it sound below!

