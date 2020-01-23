The local student begins a long road to recovery after emergency brain surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Brandywine elementary school student is recovering after it has been found that sinus infection was a far more serious condition.

12-year-old Izaak Baiz underwent brain surgery immediately after an infection caused Baiz’s brain to swell.

Baiz visited his normal doctor, emergency room, and emergency room before finally calling an ambulance.

The infection made Baiz unable to move the right side of his body.

Baiz is usually very active and, according to family and friends, can almost always be found with a baseball bat in hand.

“He’s funny,” said Levi Krueger, Izaak’s best friend.

“He’s a good, round boy,” said Shawna Chavers, a family friend.

Baiz’s normal day-to-day life suddenly changed as the infection passed.

“He is my best friend and I would be lost without him,” said Natalia Baiz, Izaak’s sister.

According to his mother Nichole Baiz, Baiz has been playing baseball since he was four, and soccer and basketball for three years.

“I can’t imagine Izaak coming home and not doing sports, especially baseball,” said Chavers.

Baiz rounded first base on Wednesday and, according to family and friends, took big steps forward and small steps back.

“To see him in this hospital as he was with all the wires and tubes … we honestly didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Hollie Krueger, a family friend.

Baiz showed great signs of improvement on Wednesday when he nodded his head, moved parts of the right side of his body and spoke loudly to one of his best friends for the first time.

“Because you heard his voice … that was … you didn’t know if you would do it,” said Krueger.

Family, friends and the community take steps to ensure that Izaak doesn’t get well on her own.

Baiz’s entire baseball team even signed a baseball to remind them of their support.

Levi Krueger, 12, described Izaak like a brother and has already worked out a business plan to sell red “Fighting Izaak” bracelets, using his own money to demonstrate his support.

“I wanted him to come back and do sports and I want him to feel better,” said Levi Krueger.

Baiz is just the beginning of a long road to recovery, but has received the support of family, friends, and the community.

“It was a really, really good day for him,” said Chavers. “So it was a pretty happy day. No setbacks.”

Baiz must wear a helmet, but according to Chavers, it is too early to determine the long-term consequences or to determine how long he will stay in the hospital before his brain swelling subsides.

A Facebook page has been set up to monitor updates or contact the family. If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.