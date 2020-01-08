The local flu season claims two lives

Loading...

(Postmedia network)

Public health officials are urging people to get their flu shot after this year’s flu season in the London region, which claimed its first lives.

Two flu-related deaths were reported to the Middlesex-London Health Unit between December 15 and January 4.

Between those dates, the health unit has seen 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza A and 23 cases of Influenza B.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit follows flu cases every winter from 1 September. The health unit says that local flu activity has increased over the past three weeks.

Since September 1, 28 people in the London region have been hospitalized for the flu, the health unit said in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three of those hospital admissions have happened since December 15.

Vaccination against flu is funded by the government and is available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

“Locals are encouraged to get their seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible because it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection,” the health unit report said.

In its latest influenza surveillance report, the London Health Department recommends people to take precautions to prevent disease, such as washing their hands regularly, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, coughing and sneezing, and staying home when they are sick.

At the same point in the 2018-19 flu season, an unusually mild year for flu in London and Middlesex County, no deaths were reported by the local public health authority.

In the 2017-18 flu season, the health unit reported four flu-related deaths between September 1, 2017 and January 6, 2018.