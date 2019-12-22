Loading...

The lizards left on Stoughton's sidewalk; police looking for owner

Updated: 3:34 PM EST December 22, 2019

Stoughton police are looking for the owner of several lizards that were found in a cage on a sidewalk. The Stoughton Police Department posted a message on Facebook late Saturday afternoon, which included photos of six lizards. "Have you ever walked down the street? Take your lizards in a cage and leave them for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something? My lizards! Where did I leave them for the last time? Well, if you have it, you may be in luck, because we have recovered these remarkably creepy but surprisingly majestic creatures, "reads the Facebook post." Before we have all the judgment on the idea of ​​a careless lizard owner who abandons to his lizards in the street, we will assume that the circumstances described above happened. " Police said they are asking the lizard owner to call them at 781-344-2424 to explain why they left their pets on a sidewalk. In a message posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon, Stoughton police said the lizard owner has not yet been identified, despite an overwhelming response, adding that they are being treated professionally.

The Stoughton Police Department published a message on Facebook Saturday afternoon, which included photos of six lizards.

"Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and left them for a second to update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something? If so, have you continued your fast walk and reached your destiny? he shouted: "Oh, wait … my lizards! Where did I leave them for the last time? "Well, if you have it, you can get lucky, because we have recovered these remarkably creepy but surprisingly majestic creatures," reads the Facebook post.

"Before we judge ourselves by the idea that a careless lizard owner abandons his lizards on the street, we will assume that the circumstances described above happened."

Police said they are asking the lizard owner to call them at 781-344-2424 to explain why they left their pets on a sidewalk.

In a message posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon, the Stoughton police said the lizard owner has not yet been identified, despite an overwhelming response, adding that they are being treated professionally.

