The Lions have signed Keon Lyn again.

Lyn returns to Leos after visiting the 2019 training camp with the club and spending part of last season on the training schedule. The American from Miami, Florida was for a game with B.C. in 2018 and appeared in two competitions with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2017 season, where he recorded two defensive duels and a forced fumble. Lyn played his college career in Syracuse from 2010 to 2014 before working at the New York Jets training camp.

B.C. American defender Taylor Hawkins, punter Stefan Flintoft and receiver John Jiles also joined the group.

Hawkins, of Covington, Georgia, spent 2019 with the Omaha Beef of Champions (CIF), where he recorded 51 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 12 games. Previously, he played at Reinhardt University from 2014 to 18.

Flintoft attended the Mini-Camp with the Denver Broncos in 2019 after having had a successful college career at UCLA from 2014 to 18. Flintoft’s career average of 43.68 yards per punt is the third highest in the history of the Bruins program. His 2018 senior season brought Honorable Mention Pac-12 selections through his trainers as well as Pac-12 Academic Honors.

Jiles joins the Lions after two years at Fort Scott Community College. In nine games with the greyhounds, Jiles got 37 passes for 600 yards and six touchdowns.