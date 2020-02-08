The link between Mitt Romney’s impeachment and his belief: NPR

NPR’s Michel Martin talks to Hal Boyd, who teaches courses in philosophy of religion at Brigham Young University, about the role that belief in Senator Mitt Romney’s impeachment decision plays in Utah.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote for President Trump’s sentencing to the first impeachment article, the abuse of power. When Senator Romney explained his voice, he clearly relied on his belief emotionally.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MITT ROMNEY: I am sure that the President and his supporters will hear ill-treatment. Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences apart from an inescapable belief that my oath before God required me to do?

MARTIN: We wanted more perspective, so we called Hal Boyd. He teaches philosophy of religion at Brigham Young University and recently wrote about it in Deseret News. This is a outlet for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Senator Romney is a lifelong member. I asked Hal Boyd what principles of belief might have influenced the senator’s decision.

HAL BOYD: Well, there is absolutely a strong tradition in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Latter-day Saints belief in adhering to the Constitution or evaluating the Constitution as a document of great importance to Americans, and something this should be revered for. And so that’s very clearly expressed – what Senator Romney says is that he takes his duty towards the constitution, his oath before God, to keep the constitution as something that is quite important to him. And as you said – and I’m glad you played the clip – it got pretty emotional right now.

MARTIN: One of the reasons that struck many was that when he was the Republican presidential candidate, Senator Romney never hid his belief. It didn’t seem to me as if he had made it so clear how important it is in his life as he was doing at that moment. And it’s easy – and I’m just interested in that.

BOYD: When we look at what Senator Romney said, I’m glad you reiterated the words he said because I think there was some misunderstanding both to Senator Romney’s left and right Has. Some have interpreted it as saying that his belief dictated his voice or that he brought the belief directly into a government process. And I think what I do – when I look at his words or try to read them the way I did, he seems to be saying it – my faith has inspired me to take my duty seriously to meet me and make an impartial judgment under the Constitution. And my oath to God demands that of me. And I think we can appreciate that regardless of how someone votes. Have you taken your responsibilities seriously? Or did they make partisan interests or other interests cloud the impartial judgment about the process?

MARTIN: The President seemed to attack Senator Romney twice in his impeachment statements, first at prayer breakfast and then in his kind of long speech in the Ostraum saying that he didn’t – you know, he didn’t I don’t like it People who call on their beliefs to do the wrong thing, as he believes to be the wrong thing. I was just wondering if people have feelings about it when you hear people talking about it.

BOYD: Yes, I think that certainly made headlines here. I think people talk about it. I think you know the President’s words regarding the use of faith as – you know, to dictate the vote – I think it is important to recognize that the way Senator Romney uses faith seemed to be the belief that shaped me take my duty seriously. And I think other people with different faith traditions and political affiliations see that belief shapes us or, at best, shapes us, that we are the people who do the important work for the public and for those who serve them.

I think it can be generally accepted that the belief in belief was not to say that my religion should dictate politics or dictate a result for a sentence or acquittal, but that my belief shaped me into a person who understands the severity of this process and will do what the Constitution requires of me and do the right thing as far as I can see the right thing.

MARTIN: That was Brigham Young University Professor Hal Boyd. He is a former opinion editor at Deseret News. And we’re talking about a comment he just published in the Deseret News. Professor Boyd, thank you for speaking to us.

BOYD: Thanks

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.