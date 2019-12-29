The link | Advance planning for the new year – The Reporter

Loading...

Do children make plans for the new year? Oh yes, they do. Some students have their own plans, while others are part of large schemes established by their families, who have already made summer vacation reservations.

I am learning to cook and everything is planned. My parents gave me a cookbook for my birthday and every week I do something, so I started with cookies. I love him so much! Then, I made muffins and that was easy, so I did all kinds. Then I made quick breads and everything was fine. Now I'm making grilled sandwiches. They are still school vacations, so I make sandwiches every day. Next week I am making soups. Cooking and baking is fun and I also like shopping with my mom and dad.

Leah, grade 6

My dad and I are restoring an old car we got from my grandfather. It is parked in a courtyard next to our house. It's a 1974. Ford. I'm learning a lot. Yes, my father knows a lot about car repair, and we work on it every weekend when he has time.

Max, grade 9

I am learning to do things on YouTube. I learned to make Tunisian crochet, and it's like knitting, but you do it with a crochet hook. I am making a scarf and it looks like it was woven. It is easier than knitting.

Allie, been sack

Sometimes I can go with my uncle to a river where he looks for gold. If it rains a lot, the gold is washed in the river.

Wylie, Grade 7

Next summer we will make a cruise. First, however, we have to fly to France. I think I'll see good things.

Joseph, grade 4

I know how to knit and I made it to make a beautiful Christmas card for my mom and dad. I want to do more knitting.

Rebecca, grade 2

In 2020 I really need to learn more about math. My dad is teaching me. He teaches math in high school and says that my class is doing the same as his students. Mathematics are difficult.

Jamie, grade 7

I want to set up a small aquarium with the money I have saved. I went to three places that sell things to fish and I know what I want to buy.

Brooklyn, grade 5

My class does not spell, so I do it at home from a workbook. I receive $ 5 per week from my mother.

Mia, grade 5

