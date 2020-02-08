The limited Ducati Superleggerra V4 has 231 HP and weighs only 152 kg.

Greet the Ducati Superleggera V4, a limited superbike with only 500 units worldwide and perhaps one of the most distinctive motorcycles ever invented.

The engine of the Superleggera V4 is a 998 cc V4 engine that delivers 231 hp when equipped with the available Akrapovic exhaust system for use on the racetrack or 220 hp for use on the road. It’s not just the engine that makes the new Ducati something special.

The Italian manufacturer designed the Superleggera V4 as the world’s first series motorcycle with its entire carbon fiber support structure, including the frame, subframe, wheels and single-sided swingarm. Also to be highlighted are the sharp aerodynamic carbon fiber wings on the fairings, which deliver 110 lbs (50 kg) of downforce at 270 km / h to improve stability in high-speed turns and at the same time reduce the likelihood of occurrence of the front wheel lifting off the ground when accelerating strongly. The wings also improve braking stability.

All in all, the Ducati Superleggera V4 weighs only 159 kg (350 lbs) in the standard version and only 152.2 kg (335 lbs) in the optional racing kit and thus offers the best power-to-weight ratio of all street-legal motorcycles.

Otherwise, the Superbike includes a lightweight Ohlins suspension system with a titanium shock absorber and GP-derived valves that improve damping during the initial compression phase. There are also Brembo brakes, a special solid aluminum radiator cap, and a new ignition key that shows the chassis number of each bike.

Ducati will only build 500 units, delivery of which is scheduled to begin in June 2020.

