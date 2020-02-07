The “lifelong contribution” of Sookie Mei to the London theater is far from over

No, Sookie Mei is not going anywhere.

The recipient of this year’s Chris Doty Award, awarded by the Brickenden Awards to a person or organization to “honor their lifelong contributions to theater in London,” says she has some game left for the stage.

Theater Soup, the company that she founded with a few friends in 1998, is alive and well and is preparing for a show that takes place this year in the London Fringe.

And Mei says she will be back on stage soon.

“I have just confirmed the cast for our show, Wannabe (by the former London playwright Caitlin Murphy). . . I’m super excited to do another Caitlin Murphy show, directed by the beautiful Dinah Watts, and with the amazing Meghan Brown and Danika Tipping. I’ll be in it too, but you won’t notice me with those other all-stars on stage. It becomes a hoot. “

I love that theater allows me and other people to tell stories

Sookie May

In one quote there is the Sookie Mei that is loved and admired by the London theater community – that rejects credit to others while it would not have happened without her.

She will receive the prize on Monday when hundreds of theater lovers gather in Wolf Performance Hall for the annual Brickenden Awards.

Theater has had a profound impact on Sudbury’s resident, who came to London to study English and drama at Western University and never left. Here she met a group of theater people and was bitten by the theater bug.

Her first theater performance in London came when she was brought on board to perform in a tribute to Star Trek, based on the scripts of the 1960s television show.

“It was fun,” said Mei. “We wore these crazy outfits and props and people loved it.”

She started performing regularly, including shows with London Community Players.

Mei graduated in 1994, but rejected the idea of ​​working in professional theater.

“I didn’t want to become a professional,” says Mei, who has worked in stores and offices. “I knew it would be too difficult and I couldn’t handle the rejection, do a thousand auditions and get one role. So I am very happy with community theater. I don’t have to make it my work and I can do it occasionally whenever I want. “

Mei said in the 1990s that the London theater community was a “dead zone” with few options and, in particular, limited in the strong female roles that Mei and her friends Lil Malinich and Anne-Marie Caicco wanted.

So they founded Theater Soup.

“We were tired of playing this role as the main character’s daughter or wife on stage and decided to set up our own company where we could play strong female characters,” Mei said.

“LCP did good shows, but they were mainly aimed at men. We also wanted to do more Canadian theater, underground, edgy things that your grandmother might not see, things that you would not see at the time in the Grand or the Palace.

“Now you can’t go a week without a new show opening. The theater scene today is great. There is a huge increase in theater in London and I love it.”

One of the memorable productions staged by Theater Soup is Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde. May recruited late Canadian theater legend Bernard Hopkins to direct.

“I heard that Bernard Hopkins was a big Wilde fan, and my friend and former theater soup director Rachel Jones had worked with and befriended Bernard, and she suggested that I ask him if he would be interested in directing,” recalled May.

“So I bit the bullet and asked him to have lunch – we were sitting on the terrace of what is now the Sweet Onion Grill in Wortley Village – and I made my pitch. He very generously agreed to work with us, and it was such an educational and surreal show. The cast and crew learned a lot from him, and it was a unique experience for me. The show was great and I still think of Bernard’s ideas today. “

Mei has learned all aspects of theater, including backstage tasks such as costumes, sound design, set construction, decoration, lighting and sound control, publicity, dresser and even poster design. She has also worked as a producer.

Her work in community theater has been recognized several times during the Brickenden Awards. She has won twice for the best supporting actress and the best costumes. She has six nominations, including four for the best sound design and two for acting: supporting actress in 2014 for Love, Loss and What I Wore and best actress in 2003 for Unidentified Human Remains and the true nature of love.

Mei said that she will probably remain focused on acting in the future.

“I think it’s great that theater allows me and other people to tell stories,” she said. “That’s always what I’m about: putting stories on stage, sharing ideas and other lives with the audience.

“I’ve always done a variety of things – Jill of all transactions, absolutely master of nothing. If I am allowed to design sound for a show, it is a completely different way of thinking and skills than acting, which is different from producing. “

Mei said that working on different aspects of a production gives an executive insight and understanding.

“I think that’s great – coming to a production from different angles and trying to make it as good as possible,” she said. “By performing a lot of different tasks, I can broaden my horizons, so that the next time I act, for example, I have that design background and I can play the sound or the lights or whatever in a new way.”

Mei suggested that actors and directors, especially those who have just entered the theater of the community, should work ‘a few times behind the scenes’.

It means something to look at each other and say: “I appreciate you. Thank you for making a little magic in London.

Sookie May

“It’s a thankless task that our stage managers, assistant stage managers, sideboards, props, changers and everyone who returns to the stage do the thing to keep the show going. That’s where the real magic happens, with the stagecraft.”

Mei’s first taste of theater was like a child in Oliver !, at the Sudbury Theater Center, followed by Jesus Christ Superstar in high school.

When asked who had the greatest influence on her in the theater, Mei pointed out Michael McKinley, who brought her in his production A Celebration of Star Trek.

“That was my first trip to independent theater and I found my people there,” she said. “And that is why I am still in London.”

But she also credits her “theater mother” Carol Robinson-Todd, a Brickenden Award-winning actor.

“She is the best actor and she has given me so much love and support over the years. Mother was a life-changing experience when she played her daughter in the (Theater Soup) production of “Night.”

“I am also greatly influenced by all the people who keep striving for more and better theater in London. The other companies there, all people who do show after show without taking a break – these people inspire me to keep doing it.”

John Gerry, a director and co-founder of the award-winning Calithumpian Theater Collective, who received the Doty Award last year, has spent most of her time in London.

“She is just such an advocate of the arts, she is invaluable,” he said. “She broke the string of old white boys like me (received the Doty). I don’t think women get the recognition they should get. Cripes, four of the five directors nominated for Brickendens this year, are women. is far too late for their work to be recognized.

“Sookie is really a lively soul and she goes to just about everything she can. She does everything – her drive, her passion and her immortal passion for art. (The price) is well deserved. “

Rick Kish, a director, actor, artistic director and vocal coach, said Mei “breathes life into this theater community.”

“She is one of the most authentic women I have ever met. There is no denying it and you will hear it over and over,” Kish said.

“Theater Soup has done some powerfully moving things, fearless and daring shows, just going for it without any inhibition, and that made me a leader in this community.”

Mei acknowledged that prizes like the Brickendens are having a “hard time” by some who “say that the idea of ​​transferring merit for one show over another is stupid, unfair or outdated.”

“That is certainly a valid position,” she said. “For me, everyone who generates a production in London is doing everything. For the most part, these are volunteers who work hard hours a day for, in most cases, very little recognition. I think it’s great that the Brickendens celebrate theater all year round, not just the nominees or winners. It’s so wonderful to be in a room with hundreds of people who really care about theater, who support the independent theater scene in London and who take root for our success.

“It means something to look at each other and say,” I appreciate you. “Thank you for creating a bit of magic in London.”

