The life of the beloved Labrador was changed by a double hip replacement in the Wakefield veterinary clinic

A lame labrador’s life has changed after receiving a double hip replacement from a Wakefield vet.

Bailey was only eight months old when he began to become unable to act due to lameness in his two hind legs.

Bailey with his before (above) and after X-rays.

As his condition worsened, he was referred to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield for review.

Orthopedic surgeon Nick Blackburn led the case and performed Bailey’s surgery.

The advanced RCVS small animal surgeon said, “Bailey came to Paragon when he was eight months old with a hind leg lameness affecting both legs.

“He was six months old and the condition was progressive, and his exercise tolerance was steadily decreasing.

“He felt uncomfortable when walking and did not improve with anti-inflammatory analgesics.

“The diagnosis was severe hip dysplasia. He lost muscle in his hind legs and manipulating his hips was painful. “

Nick said the extent of Bailey’s problems meant that replacing both hips was the best way to find a long-term solution.

He added: “The decision to have surgery was made to improve Bailey’s quality of life and give him a good long-term prognosis.

“He is a young dog and the implants were built to last, so hopefully he can return to full exercise in the long term.

“There were no problems and Bailey recovered well. He is doing very well now, he is pain free and even jumping again. “

Bailey’s enthusiastic owner Tina Kelley said: “I only noticed something wrong when he was six months old.

“He was very upset and obviously in pain. At first I thought he was injured when he played with another dog and he would be fine.

“But the problem persisted, and I took him to the vets, who found that his hip joints weren’t naturally forming and he needed a replacement.

“Paragon was great at organizing the whole thing. Bailey had a hip replaced last May and September and has had a long period of rehabilitation since then.

“He had to be kept a lot in his box to avoid running around and jumping around too quickly, and he was only allowed to take short walks and stay on the leash all the time.

“Bailey is now making up for lost time. He runs around and jumps like never before – it’s a real novelty for him, it’s as if he can’t believe what he can do now.

“That’s why I am so grateful to Nick and to all of the Paragon employees who treated him so well and who kept me fully informed and involved throughout the process.” They were all very good to me and Bailey. “