The liberal government faces challenges for climate and economic policy at the beginning of 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is entering 2020 and promises to show a path to Canada's most ambitious greenhouse gas emissions target: to reach a point within 30 years where Canada will not add emissions that remain in the atmosphere.

But one of the first things his government has to decide in the new year is whether the cabinet will approve a major new oil and sand project that environmentalists say is absolutely incompatible with achieving the net zero target.

Environmental groups say the decision will send a signal of how seriously Trudeau is serious about pushing Canada's plans to cut emissions and help slow global warming.

If his government rejects the project, Alberta's Prime Minister Jason Kenney has warned that this will be a signal that the Canadian oil and gas sector has no future.

Rock, meet in a politically difficult place.

In an interview with the Canadian press, Trudeau said he was "unimpressed that we must be one step ahead of the fight against climate change and really think about how we can progress."

Moments earlier, in the same interview, he admitted that he does not want to rule out the approval of the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

"We have an ongoing process and I am not going to speculate on these results," he said.

A joint state-provincial review panel conditionally approved the $ 20.6 billion Frontier mine in July and determined that this was in the national interest. Ottawa is expected to generate $ 12 billion in tax revenue and Alberta $ 55 billion in tax revenue over a 41-year period. The construction of the mine will create around 7,000 jobs and 2,500 workers will be required to operate it.

The Panel also noted that the mine would have "significant adverse environmental effects" on local wetlands and old-growth forests and would have an irreversible impact on biodiversity.

The panel noted that it will be a major greenhouse gas producer and is likely to make it harder for Canada to meet both its 2030 Paris Climate Change Goals and its higher 2050 goals. This fact was irrelevant to the panel's decision, as the review was carried out according to outdated rules according to which the panel was not responsible for climate change.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said during a visit to Calgary the week before Christmas that the approval of the Frontier mine depends on how it fits into the “net zero by 2050” target.

Net zero, a phrase that Canadians will often hear in 2020, means that carbon dioxide or related substances released into the atmosphere can be absorbed by natural "sinks" such as forests and wetlands, or by artificial sinks that contain carbon bind to use them in any other way or saved.

The Frontier mine is expected to produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day and will produce approximately four million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually for over 40 years. Every time Canada adds more emissions to the mix, the targets are getting out of reach.

Catherine Abreu, Executive Director of the Climate Action Network Canada, said the mine review was "the first test" for the Liberals' existence that climate was at the heart of their political decision-making.

"If you are serious about zeroing by 2050, you cannot, in good faith, approve the largest oil and mine proposed in Canadian history to be operational by 2067," said Abreu. "A project of this size, with emissions of this concentration, simply blows all these goals and all these good intentions out of the water."

Wilkinson said that based on the results of the October federal election, there is no question that Canadians want more ambitious measures to slow down climate change.

But he said it was also clear that "the vast majority of Canadians are also pragmatic" and that climate protection measures should go hand in hand with a prospering economy. For him, clean technology is the way out of the swamp.

"The short term is about bringing resources to the market," he said. "In the long term, it will evolve into cleaner technology, technology that enables us to reduce our footprint and in a way that creates economic opportunities."

Wilkinson's 2020 to-do list begins by figuring out how to close the 77 million ton gap between Canada’s policies and the existing 2030 climate target to bring emissions down to 30 percent below 2005 levels reduce .

This figure, updated a week ago, is based on Canadian emissions forecasts based on existing principles to be implemented in the coming years, such as: B. Standards for lower-emission combustion of gasoline and containment of methane emissions Oil and gas production and plans to plant two billion new trees.

By the end of 2018, Ottawa should be 79 million tons less than the 2030 target.

As new measures such as the carbon tax were offset by the increase in emissions from the oil and gas sector and changes were made to the expected amount of carbon dioxide trees, last year's progress to the Canadian target for 2030 was only two million tons.

The Paris goal is for Canada to cut greenhouse gas production from 730 million tonnes in 2005 to 511 million tonnes in 2030. The combination of existing and planned measures is expected to bring Canada to 588 million tons by 2030.

But the government now not only promises to achieve the Paris goals. Trudeau promised to outperform them during the elections and to sink to zero by 2050. Canada is also expected to present a more ambitious emissions reduction plan for the next United Nations climate change meeting, scheduled for November in Scotland.

Wilkinson warns that despite the pressure to act quickly, the necessary changes will not be made overnight.

"We're talking about a different way of transporting goods and people," he said. “We are talking about the way we generate energy, how we deal with waste, how we actually build our buildings, how we retrofit (change) existing buildings. All of this is doable, but people have to be realistic about how long it will take. "

Canadians can assume that in 2020 legislation will set five-year targets towards the 2030 and 2050 emissions targets. Tim Gray, managing director of Environmental Defense, said the details of these laws are critical, including how they are enforced. He is confident that the government will set up an independent agency to submit progress reports.

Abreu said she wanted some very specific goals within those five years, such as how many people would use public transportation in a given year.

Canada has already set a goal to have 10 percent of all vehicles purchased electric by 2025 and 30 percent electric by 2030. Between two and three percent of the new vehicles are now electric.

In addition to deciding on the Teck mine, Ottawa will have to make another call early in the new year – whether British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta are allowed to apply their own proposed methane reduction regulations or are forced to use the Ottawa version.

Alberta's Prime Minister Kenney put his province's methane regulations on his list of Trudeau's demands when he visited Ottawa in early December. The first stage of the new federal regulation takes effect on January 1. Ottawa allows Alberta to use its own, but is still negotiating a final agreement because federal officials do not believe that the Alberta version will reduce as much methane as Ottawa. Alberta officials disagree.

Albertans begin paying federal carbon tax on January 1, though Ottawa recently gave Alberta the green light to use its own pricing system for pollution from large industries such as oil sands, power plants, and mines.

Also in 2020, carbon taxes will be reviewed for their impact on competitiveness, which could indicate whether the federal carbon tax is harming the economy.

The national carbon price for fuel purchases will rise to $ 30 a ton on April 1 and will add another 2.5 cents to the cost of a liter of gasoline.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

