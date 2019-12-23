The Levy family celebrates the holidays with a cribbage tournament

Loading...

Holidays can be competitive for the Levy family.

Every year, "Schitt’s Creek" star Eugene Levy, co-stars Sarah Levy and Dan Levy, and his mother, Deborah Divine, celebrate Christmas with a cribbage tournament, as well as a movie night on Christmas Eve.

Eugene Levy and his wife Deborah DivineWireImage

"We make our Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve and so we finish the meal so that nobody has to cook on Christmas Day," said recently Sarah, who plays Twyla in the PopTV series, to Page Six. "Normally we will have a cribbage tournament at some point during Christmas Eve / Christmas Day, and then we will watch a movie on Christmas Eve."

He added that Dan and Eugene often fight for what movie to watch.

"Dad always fights for Christmas movies," he said. "I was not excited when Daniel and I put" Notting Hill "a few years ago! In general," Christmas Holidays "is one of those classics that always puts me in the spirit and would not reject a projection of" Holidays. "

This year, Sarah is having a Christmas party with her family and the family of her boyfriend actor Graham Outerbridge, who will be visiting Los Angeles.

"On top of that, it's just relaxing and not feeling obligated to do anything and spend time with the family," he told us.

The final season of "Schitt’s Creek" premieres on January 7.

