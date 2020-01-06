The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus has an e-ink display that you might use to rethink pen and paper

Loading...

When someone says “E-Ink”, I don’t think of a laptop first.

But Lenovo could do something with its ThinkBook Plus, which the company presented for the first time at this year’s CES.

Starting at $ 1,199, the laptop comes with a 10.8-inch e-ink monochrome display.

It’s not the first time Lenovo is experimenting with e-ink. At IFA 2018, the company presented the Yoga Book C930 – a laptop with an e-ink screen instead of the keyboard.

With the ThinkBook Plus, however, the e-ink is on the top cover of the laptop.

When the laptop is closed, you can take notes, mark PDFs, and read documents with the Lenovo Precision Pen (magnetized on the side of the device) using the E Ink screen.

The control panel also shows you notifications such as date and time, weather and calendar notifications. For data protection reasons, however, emails and other rather personal notifications are hidden.

You can easily see all of your notifications.

PICTURED: MIKAYLA WHITEMORE / MASHABLE

You can also access Amazon Alexa directly via the E-Ink display with voice commands, which is integrated in the laptop. And, as expected, it works with Amazon Kindle, so you can also read books with it.

When the laptop is turned off, you can also assign it a specific wallpaper so that it doesn’t always stay empty.

I wasn’t entirely sure what I would think of the concept when I read the press release before CES, but when I did a demo with Lenovo, I found that I liked how minimalist the laptop is. I mean, standard tablets tend to be really distracting. Even while you are taking notes, you have access to browsers and apps.

However, the e-ink display is so simple that you can focus on what’s in front of you. You know, instead of scrolling through Twitter, if you should read this PDF.

The pen also responded very well when I tested it. I only wrote a few notes but found no delay.

The writing felt super smooth on the display.

PICTURED: MIKAYLA WHITEMORE / MASHABLE

Open the laptop and you will find a 13.3-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. On the right side there is an on / off switch, which also functions as a fingerprint reader. It also has a variety of ports, including one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood is a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor running Windows 10 Pro. It also comes with an Intel UHD graphics card.

A large display and many connections.

PICTURED: MIKAYLA WHITEMORE / MASHABLE

The ThinkBook Plus is available in two different configurations for storage: 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD or 32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

The laptop also comes with a case that has a magnetic closure. The inside is specially padded with foam to protect the valuable e-ink display from damage.

As mentioned earlier, the ThinkBook Plus starts at $ 1,119. It will be available in March.